Accessories Apps Deals Amazon Music Audio

Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot is crazy cheap for new Music Unlimited subscribers

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 11, 2019, 10:54 AM
Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot is crazy cheap for new Music Unlimited subscribers
Just because Amazon managed to vastly improve its global smart speaker sales during a three-month period that saw Google's shipment numbers and market share plummet compared to the same timeframe last year, that doesn't mean the e-commerce giant is ready to rest on its laurels and risk a resurgence from its arch-rival.

While Big G is trying to boost its "sales" figures by giving away free Nest Minis for Google Fi customers with absolutely no strings attached, Amazon is once again selling the third-generation Echo Dot at an essentially unbeatable price in a combination with a Music Unlimited subscription. The diminutive Alexa-powered smart speaker, released a little over a year ago, normally costs $49.99 by itself.

Meanwhile, a 30-day Amazon Music Unlimited pass would typically set you back $9.99. There's also a permanent deal bringing that monthly fee down to $7.99 for Prime members, but a no doubt limited-time offer lets you score the latest Echo Dot model at a whopping $49 discount alongside the aforementioned 1-month subscription to Amazon's Spotify and Apple Music-rivaling service.

That basically means you get the popular third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 if you simply agree to pay the normal price for Music Unlimited access with or without a Prime membership. Unsurprisingly, you can't claim this incredible bundle deal if you've tried Amazon's music streaming platform before or if you've claimed the same combo last time it was up for grabs at this crazy low price.

You'll also have to agree to an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription with the Auto-renewal option enabled right off the bat, although cancelling your streaming service membership is allowed at any point. If you don't do that, you will continue to pay $9.99 a month or $7.99 if you also have an active Amazon Prime subscription. The 2018-released Echo Dot is available at the huge aforementioned discount in your choice of Sandstone, Charcoal, and Heather Grey colors, but not Plum.

Of course, that $49 price cut will feel a little less drastic if you take into consideration the fact that the newest Echo Dot variant is on sale by itself as well at $25 off list in all four hues available.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$339
google-pixel-3a-xl-best-buy-deal-sprint-monthly-installments
Google's Pixel 3a XL is cheaper than ever before at Best Buy with monthly installments
samsung-galaxy-note-10-galaxy-s10-bundle-deal-free-galaxy-watch-active-2
Hot new Samsung deal bundles Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices with free Galaxy Watch Active 2
google-fi-customers-free-nest-mini-holiday-deal
Expires in - 2w 6dGoogle Fi customers get thanked with free Nest Mini this Christmas
-$300
amazon-samsung-galaxy-s10-family-deals-unlocked
Amazon is offering big discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S10 family with no strings attached
google-pixel-3-3-xl-pixel-2-2-xl-woot-deals
Google's Pixel 3, 3 XL, Pixel 2, and 2 XL are all on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time
att-deals-apple-iphone-xr-samsung-galaxy-s10e
AT&T has both the iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e on sale at low prices for value flagship lovers

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.