 A bunch of Amazon's hugely popular Echo devices are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

A bunch of Amazon's hugely popular Echo devices are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A bunch of Amazon's hugely popular Echo devices are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever
Although today is not Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, or even the official opening day of Amazon's exciting upcoming Prime Early Access Sale event, the e-commerce giant is selling almost everything it makes at huge discounts with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort.

In addition to nearly all of the company's low-cost Android-based Fire tablets, bargain hunters can currently save big on a rich selection of Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers and smart displays with or without a Prime membership.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13MP Camera, Charcoal and Glacier White Colors
$60 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Smart Display with Alexa and 2MP Camera, Multiple Colors
$50 off (59%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

Smart Speaker with Alexa, LED Display, Blue and White Colors
$25 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart Speaker with Alexa, 2020 Release, Multiple Colors
$25 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Smart Speaker with Alexa, Built-in Smart Home Hub, Multiple Colors
$40 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The second-gen Echo Show 8, released just last year, may well be the most compelling product on sale at a special price for a presumably limited time only, fetching a whopping 46 percent less than usual. That's a cool 60 bucks slashed off a $129.99 MSRP, which believe it or not is the highest ever discount available on this mid-sized smart display, eclipsing even Amazon's subscriber-exclusive Prime Day 2022 deal from July.

The diminutive Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), meanwhile, which also saw daylight in 2021, matches its Prime Day 2022 offer at $50 under a list price of $84.99 in three different colors.

If you don't need a fancy touchscreen and reckon a basic LED display capable of offering you the time at a quick glance can be enough to keep you satisfied in the long run, the fourth-gen Echo Dot with clock from all the way back in 2020 is currently marked down by 42 percent from a regular price of $59.99, which is extremely close to the best deal ever for this device as well.

The same goes for the "standard" Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers with no displays in tow whatsoever, which can be had at very nice and fairly rare but not quite record-breaking discounts of $25 and $40 respectively.

Of course, the fifth-gen Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock are also here (and by "here", we mean up for pre-order), but their list prices are unlikely to budge very soon, so if you're looking for a good Alexa-powered smart home deal today, tomorrow, next week, or next month, you might as well shorten your wait and pull the trigger right now on one of the above "oldies" but goodies.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Samsung Galaxy A14 renders surface
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Another huge Pixel Watch leak reveals up to 24 hour battery life and much more
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
Here is how Apple wants the Dynamic Island to work
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
A new patent by Apple indicates that reverse wireless charging could finally be coming to the iPhone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone
Dynamic Island app for Android, the dynamicSpot, reaches a major milestone

Popular stories

Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
Galaxy S22 users, if you're not getting texts anymore it's not because everyone has ghosted you
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless