A bunch of Amazon's hugely popular Echo devices are on sale at some of their lowest prices ever





In addition to nearly all of the company's low-cost Android-based Fire tablets , bargain hunters can currently save big on a rich selection of Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers and smart displays with or without a Prime membership.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13MP Camera, Charcoal and Glacier White Colors $60 off (46%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa and 2MP Camera, Multiple Colors $50 off (59%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock Smart Speaker with Alexa, LED Display, Blue and White Colors $25 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, 2020 Release, Multiple Colors $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, Built-in Smart Home Hub, Multiple Colors $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





The second-gen Echo Show 8, released just last year, may well be the most compelling product on sale at a special price for a presumably limited time only, fetching a whopping 46 percent less than usual. That's a cool 60 bucks slashed off a $129.99 MSRP, which believe it or not is the highest ever discount available on this mid-sized smart display, eclipsing even Amazon's subscriber-exclusive Prime Day 2022 deal from July.





The diminutive Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), meanwhile, which also saw daylight in 2021, matches its Prime Day 2022 offer at $50 under a list price of $84.99 in three different colors.





If you don't need a fancy touchscreen and reckon a basic LED display capable of offering you the time at a quick glance can be enough to keep you satisfied in the long run, the fourth-gen Echo Dot with clock from all the way back in 2020 is currently marked down by 42 percent from a regular price of $59.99, which is extremely close to the best deal ever for this device as well.





The same goes for the "standard" Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers with no displays in tow whatsoever, which can be had at very nice and fairly rare but not quite record-breaking discounts of $25 and $40 respectively.





Of course, the fifth-gen Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock are also here (and by "here", we mean up for pre-order), but their list prices are unlikely to budge very soon, so if you're looking for a good Alexa-powered smart home deal today, tomorrow, next week, or next month, you might as well shorten your wait and pull the trigger right now on one of the above "oldies" but goodies.