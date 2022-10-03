Monster Amazon sale viciously slashes the prices of (almost) all Fire tablets available today





No need to wait until next week (let alone next month)... or purchase a Prime subscription if you don't already have one and if you're interested in snapping up one of the best budget tablets out there at one of the lowest possible prices.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 32GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, Multiple Colors $45 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 (2022) 16GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, Multiple Colors $15 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) 32GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, Slate Color Only $55 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, Multiple Colors $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) 32GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads, Slate Color Only $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





almost all of them as the That's because all of Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire slates are currently on sale at huge discounts with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever. Well,all of them as the latest Fire HD 8 edition is clearly too new to see its $99.99 list price fall, not even having started to ship to its earliest adopters following an official announcement a couple of weeks back.





The existence of that model probably explains why the 2020-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is marked down by a whopping 50 percent at the time of this writing, just like on Prime Day several months ago... but this time around for everyone and anyone to enjoy.









Of course, that slashes 50 percent off the regular $150 price of the "standard" Fire HD 10 and "only" 42 percent off the $180 MSRP of the Plus version, both of which happen to be tied with the deepest ever price cuts available with or without an Amazon Prime membership.





Finally, the entry-level Fire 7 (2022) is reduced by 15 bucks from a typical starting price of $59.99, which may not sound like much but also matches Amazon's previous best deal for this device, available for all a couple of months ago.