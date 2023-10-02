Amazon's 2021 and 2023 Echo Buds are on sale at amazing Prime-exclusive prices already





But the company's aptly named Alexa-powered Echo Buds can be a pretty smart buy in lieu of an extravagant pair of AirPods... at the right price. What you need to keep in mind is that there are two main variants on the market right now, and the older edition actually provides objectively better features than the newer model.

Both models are currently on sale at substantial discounts for Prime subscribers, and if you're expecting a firm recommendation from us, you're not going to get one, as the 2021 and 2023 releases seem to target vastly different audiences.





The 2021 Echo Buds , aka the Echo Buds (2nd Gen), come with active noise cancellation, a decidedly elegant but not extremely practical design, and your choice of a wired or wireless charging case at list prices of $119.99 and $139.99 respectively. You can save a very cool $55 on these old but still highly respectable AirPods Pro 2 alternatives no matter which of those two options feels more attractive to you or you can go for a 2023 edition sans ANC technology or wireless charging support.











