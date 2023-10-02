Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is 40% off ahead of October Prime Day sale
Amazon’s Fire tablets are among the most affordable Android slates available on the market, so you can imagine how cheap these are when they’re on sale. Ahead of its October Prime Day sale, Amazon offers big discounts on some of its Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 8, which is one of the company’s latest Android slates.
For example, the ad-supported Amazon Fire HD 8 with 32GB of internal memory is 40 percent off, while the same version but without lockscreen ads is getting a smaller 34 percent discount.
As the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch IPS HD display, a 2-megapixel main camera, and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie snapper. On the inside, the tablet packs a 2GHz hexa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 32/64GB of internal memory (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet promises to offer up to 13 hours of reading, browsing, watching videos, and listening to music, although battery life will vary based on settings, usage, and other factors.
These specs are quite modest, but you’ll be able to get an Android tablet for a lot less than $100, so it feels like an ok compromise if you can’t afford a better tablet.
Typically, these tablets come in multiple variants based on the amount of memory and whether or not they serve the user ads. The good news is all Fire HD 8 variants are now on sale, although some are getting slightly smaller discounts than other models.
If you think you need more storage, the ad-supported 64GB model is 42 percent off, whereas the same variant but without ads is 37 percent off. You can also choose between the three colors available: black, denim, and rose.
