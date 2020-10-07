These awesome Prime Day deals on some of Amazon's most popular devices are already live
Interestingly, some of these very compelling deals can even be claimed by non-Prime members, like a 50 percent price cut for a third-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition in Blue and Rainbow colors that normally costs $69.99 a pop. Or a 25 percent discount on a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition two-pack of your choice.
Meanwhile, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription before you can shave 80 bucks off the $209 list price of a certified refurbished second-gen Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen and 1-year warranty, and the same goes for a certified refurbished second-gen Echo Plus currently available at 50 percent off its $119.99 MSRP.
In case you're wondering, these are two of the most successful Echo-branded devices that have yet to get a sequel, although the overhauled and vastly improved third-gen Echo Show 10 is slated for a vague commercial release "in time for the holidays." The fourth-gen "regular" Echo you can pre-order ahead of an October 22 delivery start essentially renders the Echo Plus obsolete by integrating smart home hub functionality, but the aforementioned $60 discount keeps the "Plus" model in the limelight for a little while longer.
Up next, Amazon Prime members should be happy to hear they can save $30 on the Echo Auto to easily add Alexa assistance to their car, as well as bring the $79.99 regular price of a certified refurbished Kindle with a built-in front light and "special offers" down by a cool 30 bucks of its own.
Last but certainly not least, you don't need to wait until October 13 to save anywhere between $45 and $70 (or more) on a number of Kindle, Kindle Kids Edition, and Kindle Paperwhite "essentials" bundles including various handy covers, screen protectors, and power adapters.