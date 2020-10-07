Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 07, 2020, 3:03 AM
These awesome Prime Day deals on some of Amazon's most popular devices are already live
Although we're technically still six days away from the official start of Amazon's highly anticipated and oft-delayed Prime Day 2020 sales event, the e-commerce giant is wasting no time treating its most devoted customers to some sweet deals on the company's best-selling smart speakers, tablets, e-book readers, and more.

Hot on the heels of those killer Echo Show 5 promotions we told you about just yesterday, several other substantial Amazon device discounts appear to have been recently added to the dedicated Prime Day section of the world's most popular e-commerce platform.

Interestingly, some of these very compelling deals can even be claimed by non-Prime members, like a 50 percent price cut for a third-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition in Blue and Rainbow colors that normally costs $69.99 a pop. Or a 25 percent discount on a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition two-pack of your choice.

Meanwhile, you will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription before you can shave 80 bucks off the $209 list price of a certified refurbished second-gen Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen and 1-year warranty, and the same goes for a certified refurbished second-gen Echo Plus currently available at 50 percent off its $119.99 MSRP.

In case you're wondering, these are two of the most successful Echo-branded devices that have yet to get a sequel, although the overhauled and vastly improved third-gen Echo Show 10 is slated for a vague commercial release "in time for the holidays." The fourth-gen "regular" Echo you can pre-order ahead of an October 22 delivery start essentially renders the Echo Plus obsolete by integrating smart home hub functionality, but the aforementioned $60 discount keeps the "Plus" model in the limelight for a little while longer.

Up next, Amazon Prime members should be happy to hear they can save $30 on the Echo Auto to easily add Alexa assistance to their car, as well as bring the $79.99 regular price of a certified refurbished Kindle with a built-in front light and "special offers" down by a cool 30 bucks of its own.

Last but certainly not least, you don't need to wait until October 13 to save anywhere between $45 and $70 (or more) on a number of Kindle, Kindle Kids Edition, and Kindle Paperwhite "essentials" bundles including various handy covers, screen protectors, and power adapters. 

