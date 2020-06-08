Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Amazon has three different Sony true wireless earbuds variants on sale at excellent discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 08, 2020
Amazon has three different Sony true wireless earbuds variants on sale at excellent discounts
Because Sony's next big wireless headphones (both literally and figuratively) are still not here yet, fans of high-quality audio and haters of cords and cables might want to consider purchasing one of the company's many diminutive "true wireless" options.

The best of the best is arguably the 2019-released WF-1000XM3 variant, which normally costs $229.99 with "industry-leading" active noise cancellation technology in tow. That already makes these bad boys 20 bucks cheaper than Apple's AirPods Pro, which are almost never substantially discounted in brand-new condition by major authorized retailers.

Believe it or not, the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are even more affordable than usual for an unspecified "limited time" after a pretty hefty $51.99 markdown equating to 23 percent off the aforementioned list price. 

You can pick up the powerful, lightweight, and extremely comfortable little headphones in black and silver hues at the time of this writing, with up to 24 hours of battery life provided by the buds themselves in combination with their bundled charging case, as well as "smart listening" features and support for all three popular voice assistants out there.

One thing that the WF-1000XM3 do not have is a water resistance rating, but that's where the newer Sony WF-SP800N come in, protecting its wearers against sweat and splashes while typically starting at a lower price of $199.99. Even though the company barely released these sporty earbuds with soft cushioned arc supporters a couple of weeks ago, Amazon already has them on sale at a decent $31.99 discount in black and blue colors for a "limited time."

Keep in mind that the battery life is not quite as impressive as the endurance rating of the WF-1000XM3 between charges, capping off at 18 hours, but the noise-canceling functionality should be just as great and the WF-SP800N also add Extra Bass technology to the audio quality equation.

Of course, if you want truly affordable Extra Bass true wireless earbuds, the WF-XB700 Sony unveiled a couple of months ago are undoubtedly your best option, normally fetching $130 and currently going for 32 bucks less than that on Amazon in black and blue paint jobs.

The battery life sits at a more than respectable 18-hour total for these surprisingly loud and punchy buds as well, but obviously, bargain hunters will have to make do without active noise cancellation features.

