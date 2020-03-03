Accessories iOS Android Deals

Amazon is running a huge sale on SanDisk memory cards and other storage products

Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 03, 2020, 4:46 AM
Gone are the days when smartphones with 16 or 32 gigs of internal storage space were the norm and everyone (apart from iPhone users, of course) kind of accepted microSD cards were a necessity dictated by the relatively high prices of memory components.

But while mobile device storage costs have gone way down in recent years, allowing companies to release affordable models capable of hoarding as much as 64 gigs of data locally, advancements in camera capturing, video recording, and content playing technology are making it hard for certain users to manage with, say, 128 gigs of space. Long story short, we still need memory cards, especially those that are able to deliver insane transfer speeds at reasonable prices.

Like the SanDisk Extreme line, which can go all the way up to a 160MB/s read rate and 60MB/s when it comes to writing data. For 24 hours only, Amazon has no less than four members of this high-end family on sale at massive discounts, starting with a 128GB model reduced by a decent 20 percent compared to its list price.

The same goes for a significantly more expensive 400GB Extreme variant, while the 512GB and 1TB microSD cards are naturally even pricier but also available at substantially heftier discounts of 56 and 54 percent respectively. That equates to no less than $112 and $242 you can save on these bad boys compared to their MSRPs, although obviously, they've been on sale at marked-down prices before.

Still, as far as we can tell, the entire SanDisk Extreme roster is cheaper right now than ever before, and the same appears to go for the lower-cost and even more popular SanDisk Ultra family. This includes 256GB and 400GB microSD cards discounted by 19 and 23 percent respectively while merely supporting up to 100MB/s read speeds.

But wait, there's more. Amazon doesn't like to discriminate based on your mobile OS of choice, thus reducing the price of a couple of solid extra storage solutions for iPhone and iPad users as well. We're talking about 128 and 256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go options available at around 40 percent off their regular prices for fast and secure backups of your iOS photos and videos.

Alternatively, you can use the Ibi smart photo manager for iPhones and Android handsets to collect, organize, and privately share your stuff, and if you hurry, said device can be yours for 30 bucks less than usual. Last but not least, owners of modern Android phones equipped with USB Type-C ports will be happy to hear a 64GB and a 256GB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go flash drive are also marked down by a cool 30 and 26 percent respectively today only. 

