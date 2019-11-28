Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Check out Amazon's best Black Friday deals on top wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 28, 2019
Check out Amazon's best Black Friday deals on top wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers
Amazon has been running various early Black Friday sales on many popular smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, mobile device accessories, and of course, the company's own Echo gadgets for a little while now, gradually ramping up the appeal of its holiday deals as the actual holidays drew closer and closer.

Naturally, that means the e-commerce giant is trying to draw your attention away from the nice Thanksgiving dinner you've been planning since... last Thanksgiving by offering pretty much unbeatable discounts on everything from smartwatches to wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers today. The great thing about Amazon's massive collection of top audio Black Friday 2019 bargains is that they don't have an expiration date listed (not yet, at least).

So, yeah, you can probably enjoy your turkey and still find the likes of the JBL Clip 3, Charge 4, Xtreme 2, and Boombox portable waterproof speakers sold at huge discounts of between 24 and 57, yes, 57 percent, equating to actual price cuts ranging from $40 to a whopping 120 bucks. These bad boys have never been cheaper, mind you, even though they've obviously scored decent markdowns a number of times before.

Other substantially reduced Bluetooth speakers include the ultra-affordable Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass model, which costs $25 less than usual, as well as the Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundLink Revolve. As the name suggests, the Micro is smaller... and significantly cheaper after a 30 percent price reduction, while the larger, louder, and more "premium" Revolve is itself more affordable than ever at 40 percent off list.

When it comes to wireless headphones, you can choose from a number of very popular audio brands right now, including Bose, Beats, and Sony, as well as several different designs and form factors. The tiny in-ear Sony WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds, for instance, are up for grabs at a small but notable 18 percent discount, while the high-quality Beats Studio3 noise cancelling over-ear headphones can be currently purchased for 70 bucks less than usual, equating to a 20 percent price trim. 

If you like your earphones sporty, lightweight, and kept together at all times by a flexible cable, you can nab the BeatsX, Bose SoundSport, or Sony SP600N at 20, 34, and 41 percent markdowns respectively. Last but certainly not least, the Amazon-exclusive Sennheiser HD 599 SE around ear open back headphones are no less than 50 percent cheaper than usual, although it's important to note these babies are actually equipped with a good old fashioned cable that needs a good old fashioned 3.5mm jack to work. 

