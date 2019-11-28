Check out Amazon's best Black Friday deals on top wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers
So, yeah, you can probably enjoy your turkey and still find the likes of the JBL Clip 3, Charge 4, Xtreme 2, and Boombox portable waterproof speakers sold at huge discounts of between 24 and 57, yes, 57 percent, equating to actual price cuts ranging from $40 to a whopping 120 bucks. These bad boys have never been cheaper, mind you, even though they've obviously scored decent markdowns a number of times before.
Other substantially reduced Bluetooth speakers include the ultra-affordable Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass model, which costs $25 less than usual, as well as the Bose SoundLink Micro and SoundLink Revolve. As the name suggests, the Micro is smaller... and significantly cheaper after a 30 percent price reduction, while the larger, louder, and more "premium" Revolve is itself more affordable than ever at 40 percent off list.
When it comes to wireless headphones, you can choose from a number of very popular audio brands right now, including Bose, Beats, and Sony, as well as several different designs and form factors. The tiny in-ear Sony WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds, for instance, are up for grabs at a small but notable 18 percent discount, while the high-quality Beats Studio3 noise cancelling over-ear headphones can be currently purchased for 70 bucks less than usual, equating to a 20 percent price trim.
If you like your earphones sporty, lightweight, and kept together at all times by a flexible cable, you can nab the BeatsX, Bose SoundSport, or Sony SP600N at 20, 34, and 41 percent markdowns respectively. Last but certainly not least, the Amazon-exclusive Sennheiser HD 599 SE around ear open back headphones are no less than 50 percent cheaper than usual, although it's important to note these babies are actually equipped with a good old fashioned cable that needs a good old fashioned 3.5mm jack to work.
