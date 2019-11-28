Amazon heavily discounts smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more for Black Friday
In case you're wondering, all these full-fledged smartwatches with full-sized touchscreens have the Wear OS software platform in common, as well as the same actual manufacturer in the US-based Fossil Group. The cheapest of the bunch is not an entirely new device, and as such, you'll probably not be surprised to hear the Skagen Falster 2 packs an outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. But this thing is quite stylish (in a minimalist way), promising to keep the lights on for a decent 24 hours or so between charges in standard usage, as well as an extra two days in a "low-power" mode, all at an excellent discount of 120 bucks.
Of course, if you want something newer, and at least in theory, significantly faster, you can't go wrong with a Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle or Julianna at a solid $90 less than usual, equating to a 31 percent price cut. This robust stainless steel bad boy comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, as well as a full gig of RAM, 8GB storage space, and yes, even a built-in speaker enabling voice calling functionality in combination with an iPhone or Android handset.
Amazon is also thinking about the ladies this holiday season, selling the eye-catching rose gold Kate Spade Scallop 2 and blush pink Michael Kors Access Sofie HR smartwatches at hefty discounts of 40 and 30 percent respectively.
Bargain hunters looking primarily for a lightweight design will be best served by an ultra-affordable Puma Sport Smartwatch at 30 percent off or the Michael Kors Access MKGO that costs a whopping 135 bucks less than usual. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get one of two massive Diesel models at a discount of 25 or 30 percent, and finally, fashionistas in love with the Armani name are able to choose between an Exchange and an Emporio variant sold for around 30 percent off list. Talk about something for everyone, eh?
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):