Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Wearables Fossil Black Friday

Amazon heavily discounts smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 28, 2019, 4:10 AM
Amazon heavily discounts smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more for Black Friday
Fossil is running somewhat of a bittersweet Black Friday sale on its official US website, offering absolutely no discounts for prospective buyers of the brand's recently released Gen 5 smartwatch lineup, who instead need to settle for older Gen 4 devices or hot new hybrids with slightly humbler specs in tow.

Before making that choice, though, you may want to also check out one of today's coolest 24-hour-only Black Friday deals on Amazon. This will hook you up with your choice of a substantially marked-down Fossil Gen 5 in two different styles, as well as many other incredibly affordable smartwatches from popular fashion brands including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Puma, and Skagen.

In case you're wondering, all these full-fledged smartwatches with full-sized touchscreens have the Wear OS software platform in common, as well as the same actual manufacturer in the US-based Fossil Group. The cheapest of the bunch is not an entirely new device, and as such, you'll probably not be surprised to hear the Skagen Falster 2 packs an outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. But this thing is quite stylish (in a minimalist way), promising to keep the lights on for a decent 24 hours or so between charges in standard usage, as well as an extra two days in a "low-power" mode, all at an excellent discount of 120 bucks.

Of course, if you want something newer, and at least in theory, significantly faster, you can't go wrong with a Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle or Julianna at a solid $90 less than usual, equating to a 31 percent price cut. This robust stainless steel bad boy comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, as well as a full gig of RAM, 8GB storage space, and yes, even a built-in speaker enabling voice calling functionality in combination with an iPhone or Android handset.

Amazon is also thinking about the ladies this holiday season, selling the eye-catching rose gold Kate Spade Scallop 2 and blush pink Michael Kors Access Sofie HR smartwatches at hefty discounts of 40 and 30 percent respectively. 

Bargain hunters looking primarily for a lightweight design will be best served by an ultra-affordable Puma Sport Smartwatch at 30 percent off or the Michael Kors Access MKGO that costs a whopping 135 bucks less than usual. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get one of two massive Diesel models at a discount of 25 or 30 percent, and finally, fashionistas in love with the Armani name are able to choose between an Exchange and an Emporio variant sold for around 30 percent off list. Talk about something for everyone, eh?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-50%
Bose-Black-Friday-deals
Expires in - 4d 21hSave up to 50% with these Black Friday Bose deals
-50%
TicWatch-smartwatches-Black-Friday-sale
Expires in - 3d 21hBlack Friday sale offers discounts of up to 50% on TicWatch smartwatches
-£60
Motorola-Moto-G7-discount-Amazon-UK
Expires in - 1d 15hMotorola's brilliant Moto G7 is now available with a hefty discount
-$100
palm-phone-black-friday-cyber-monday-deal-unlocked-discount
Expires in - 1w 1dThe one-of-a-kind Palm Phone is on sale at a solid discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
-$17.01
Pixel-Stand-on-sale-at-Target
Need a gift for a Pixel wielding pal or relative? Target has the Pixel Stand on sale
-£50
Nokia-4-2-massive-discount-Black-Friday-deal
Expires in - 1d 15hThe budget Nokia 4.2 is incredibly cheap thanks to this Black Friday deal

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.