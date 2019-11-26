Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Fossil's brand-new hybrids and older touchscreen smartwatches are on sale for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 26, 2019
Fossil's brand-new hybrids and older touchscreen smartwatches are on sale for Black Friday
The most prolific smartwatch manufacturer in the market today is obviously not sitting out this year's Black Friday festivities, selling a bunch of its own-brand wearable devices at essentially unbeatable prices right now and through December 1 at 11:59 P.M. CT. As you may already be aware, the US-based Fossil Group makes and sells stylish smartwatches under its label, as well as a number of others including Michael Kors, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Misfit, Skagen, and even Puma.

But you'd be hard-pressed to find better bargains across the company's extensive portfolio this holiday season than the Fossil Sport, Gen 4 lineup, and perhaps most notably, the freshly released Hybrid HR family. Fossil is currently running two different sales on its official US website, with select smartwatches starting at $165 after substantial outright discounts requiring absolutely no effort on your part, as well as savings of 30 percent on any purchase made between now and Cyber Monday with the use of a fairly easy to remember coupon code.

Unfortunately, typing "INTHEBAG" in the promo code box of your digital cart before checkout won't do anything for touchscreen smartwatches, whether we're talking about already discounted models or variants that are not on sale at all. That means the entire Fossil Gen 5 family is still available at its full retail price of $295, while a number of Gen 4 flavors can be purchased for a reasonable $165 and up. 

The same 165 bucks will buy you the popular Fossil Sport, as we already noticed a couple of days ago, which brings us to arguably the brightest star of this massive holiday sale. Technically, you can apply the 30 percent "INTHEBAG" discount to any hybrid smartwatch you choose (minus already discounted models fetching as little as $88), but we're pretty sure most bargain hunters will opt for the hot new Hybrid HR in Collider or Charter styles. 

These normally start at $195, which means they're available for just $136.50 and up right now with built-in heart rate monitoring technology, sleek designs combining classic and modern elements, all the smartphone notifications much pricier smartwatches are capable of displaying, and above all, a mind-blowing battery life of "more than two weeks" of average use.

