Amazon's 'all-new' Fire HD 10 tablet is an all-new steal at an unprecedented discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Amazon was once the undisputed champion of budget tablets, wowing global audiences with the unrivaled value proposition of its Fire lineup, Lenovo and Samsung seem to have gained the upper hand on the e-commerce giant in this particular market segment over the last few years, constantly expanding their product portfolios while also lowering the prices of many of their full Google Play-supporting Android devices.
But when purchased at the right moment, the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire Max 11 can still undeniably provide better bang for your buck than pretty much anything else around right now. That perfect time doesn't necessarily have to be during one of Amazon's big Prime Day events or around the holidays, mind you, as proven by the latest (and greatest ever) deal on the newest Fire HD 10 edition.
This puppy was (discreetly) released in September 2023, which made it a little too fresh to score a very hefty Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount just a couple of months later. But the 10.1-incher is evidently no longer too young to go a whopping 75 bucks under a $179.99 list price in a 64GB storage variant with lockscreen ads.
The same model can be yours at the time of this writing at an identical $75 discount sans "sponsored screensavers", which obviously slashes a slightly lower 38 percent off a regular price of $194.99 compared to the massive 42 percent markdown above.
Whichever of these two options you'll end up going with, you're definitely looking at paying a crazy low price for an impressive amount of power and overall quality. No, the "all-new" Amazon Fire HD 10 is by no means a serious alternative to Apple's best iPads or the greatest Galaxy tablets out there, but at these unprecedented discounts, all it needs is to fend off the likes of Lenovo's low-end Tab M8 (4th Gen) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.
The aforementioned lack of Play Store access remains without a doubt this thing's biggest weakness, although its octa-core processor, large and sharp 10.1-inch Full HD display, thin and durable design, as well as excellent battery life manage to arguably offset that fatal flaw, making it... way less fatal.
