Amazon's 'all-new' Fire HD 10 tablet is an all-new steal at an unprecedented discount





But when purchased at the right moment, the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire Max 11 can still undeniably provide better bang for your buck than pretty much anything else around right now. That perfect time doesn't necessarily have to be during one of Amazon's big Prime Day events or around the holidays, mind you, as proven by the latest (and greatest ever) deal on the newest Fire HD 10 edition.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Black, Multiple Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $75 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, Black, Multiple Color Options, Without Lockscreen Ads $75 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





This puppy was (discreetly) released in September 2023, which made it a little too fresh to score a very hefty Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount just a couple of months later. But the 10.1-incher is evidently no longer too young to go a whopping 75 bucks under a $179.99 list price in a 64GB storage variant with lockscreen ads.





The same model can be yours at the time of this writing at an identical $75 discount sans "sponsored screensavers", which obviously slashes a slightly lower 38 percent off a regular price of $194.99 compared to the massive 42 percent markdown above.









The aforementioned lack of Play Store access remains without a doubt this thing's biggest weakness, although its octa-core processor, large and sharp 10.1-inch Full HD display, thin and durable design, as well as excellent battery life manage to arguably offset that fatal flaw, making it... way less fatal.