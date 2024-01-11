Lenovo's affordable Tab M8 (4th Gen) is now enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon UK

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Everyone wants to have one of the best tablets until they remember how pricey high-end tablet tech is. Fortunately, plenty of affordable tablets pack a punch at a reasonable price, meaning people on a tight budget can also enjoy some portable entertainment. Take the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), for example. It’s good enough to satisfy your basic needs and is much more affordable than usual at Amazon UK.

Right now, you can snag this affordable device at 32% off. What’s more, you’ll receive a protective case plus film with your purchase. Now, excluding Black Friday’s promotions, the present markdown represents the most significant price cut we’ve seen for this entry-level Lenovo slate at Amazon UK. In other words, that deal is a no-miss!

There’s no need to bend the truth here – at a regular price of less than £150, the slate obviously can’t compete well against the best in class. It may even be a tough sell among its peers at its usual prices. That’s why we suggest not to get your hopes up about its performance and demand the impossible.

As mentioned, the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) can be used by the whole family. It has a slim and narrow design, featuring a super-compact 8-inch HD screen. With such a portable design, it’s the perfect companion for learning or entertainment. Parents could appreciate the handy Google Kids space that helps them establish more useful on-screen habits via the Family Link app.

To keep you safe and not just entertained, Lenovo has included a privacy dashboard that gives you quick access to your privacy permissions. Also, a handy indicator shows you when your camera and mic are turned on for greater peace of mind. Security-wise, Lenovo has also committed to three years of security updates.

All things considered, we definitely know that the Tab M8 (4th Gen) doesn’t impress with its specs. However, it’s now much cheaper than usual, allowing those on a budget to dive into the world of tablet entertainment.
