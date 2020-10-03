Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

Amazon

Amazon Alexa update brings all-new Auto Mode to Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 7:37 AM
Amazon Alexa update brings all-new Auto Mode to Android and iOS
Amazon has just introduced a new Auto Mode that's supposed to let users “see and do more” with their Alexa auto accessory. The catch is that the new Auto Mode allows you to turn your phone into a display that improves Alexa's in-vehicle voice experience.

The new Auto Mode has four screens: Home Screen, Navigation, Communicate, and Play. Amazon also added a menu bar that stays on the display to allow users to switch between these screens on the fly.

There's not much to say about the Home Screen, except the fact that you can put shortcuts there to play and pause music, navigate to home or work, and to make a call. You can either manually tap on a shortcut or use your voice and ask Alexa to initiate an action (i.e. “Alexa, continue playing my music”).

The Navigate screen does exactly that it says: it lets you access your favorite locations stored in the Alexa app. Whenever you feel like, you can switch back to the Alexa app using your voice by saying, “Alexa, go back to the Alexa app.” The same screen lets you discover places like coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.

With the Communicate screen, Alexa users will be able to place a call, Drop In, or make an announcement to their Alexa devices. You can even let your family know that you're headed for home by simply saying “Alexa, announce I am on my way home,” or simply tap on the screen and Alexa will do it for you.

Last but not least, the Play screen is where all your media is. You can listen to Amazon Music tunes and resume your playlist from where you left off. Once you start playing the media, the Now Playing screen will show up, which features controls related to the type of media you're playing. The Play screen can be voice-controlled or you can simply use the shortcuts on the display.

It's important to mention that the all-new Auto Mode is not available worldwide. Only Android and iOS users in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, India, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, and New Zealand will be getting the new Alexa Auto Mode experience in the coming weeks.

