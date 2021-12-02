Amazon Alexa can now detect your washer finishing laundry, running water too

“Alexa, refill my medications”

“Alexa, join the conversation”.

“Leave conversation.”

“open TikTok”

“show you cooking videos”

“Alexa, I’m a vegan”

“Alexa, I love Formula 1.”





How to set up an Alexa Routine

Open the Alexa app on you phone or tablet. Navigate to More (the hamburger icon) and then select Routines. Tap on the Plus icon. From the menu choose "When this happens", and follow the steps in the app to select what starts your routine. Proceed to the "Add action" option, and follow the steps in the app to choose the action of your routine. You can select multiple actions for the same routine. Finally, tap on Save to save your new Routine.

Bear in mind the there's a limit on the number of routines per account - you can have up to 99 of them.

Finally, Amazon has improved the personalization depth of Alexa by adding something called Preference Teaching. Users can now teach Alexa their taste and preferences by sayingfor example, orNext time you search for a restaurant or a recipe, Alexa will take into consideration this information, and offer you options accordingly.