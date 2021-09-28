Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private

From adding new ways to ask Alexa about your privacy settings, to providing more granular information about your household’s voice history, we are continuing to give customers greater transparency and control over their data





That's right, instead of worrying you have turned your life over completely to Amazon, your voice requests directed to its Alexa personal assistant will have their audio recorded and processed exclusively on the device in your home. Sorry, American customers only for now.





Your personal audio recording would thus not be uploaded to the cloud and you can rest assured that Amazon won't be snooping on requests in order to tailor your shopping experience. The " customers’ voice recordings are also automatically deleted after the on-device processing ," claims Amazon. Whew.