Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Amazon

Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa completely private

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Amazon finally makes your talks with Alexa private
Amazon is on stage announcing new hardware and services for its September 28 Devices&Services keynote, and one of the focus is privacy. 

"From adding new ways to ask Alexa about your privacy settings, to providing more granular information about your household’s voice history, we are continuing to give customers greater transparency and control over their data," it waxes poetic.

Those of you who are in possession 4th-generation Echo and EchoShow 10, the ones with the homebrew AZ1 Neural Edge processor, will have the option to change Alexa's privacy settings to have all the voice requests processed on-device.

That's right, instead of worrying you have turned your life over completely to Amazon, your voice requests directed to its Alexa personal assistant will have their audio recorded and processed exclusively on the device in your home. Sorry, American customers only for now.

Your personal audio recording would thus not be uploaded to the cloud and you can rest assured that Amazon won't be snooping on requests in order to tailor your shopping experience. The "customers’ voice recordings are also automatically deleted after the on-device processing," claims Amazon. Whew.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Big Fairphone 4 5G leak reveals revamped design, internal upgrades
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Pricey new Amazon Halo View health and fitness band adds display, BMI tracking
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  2
Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's largest, most expensive smart display
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled 'Surface Pro 8 for Business' is not coming until 2022
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
by Martin Filipov,  0
iPhone 13: I hate that you'll love Apple's recycled iPhone 12 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless