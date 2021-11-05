Amazon's expansive new list of Alexa updates includes a feature you've all been waiting for

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As Amazon's longtime fans are probably well aware of by now, the company likes to regularly improve and expand Alexa's skills, maintaining a monthly list of all the new stuff to keep users informed and, well, give them constant bragging rights over Siri and Google Assistant devotees.





The newest such list contains a bunch of features added during the month of October, with a highly requested change finally allowing music listeners to easily move from one Echo product to another, from room to room, and even from your house to your car.





That's right, you can now ask Alexa to pause your tunes on one smart speaker and continue playing from the exact same spot on another Echo in a different room, as well as move various types of audio content between Groups, and take your favorite playlist, podcast, or radio station with you wherever you want to go with the true wireless Echo Buds or the ultra-affordable Echo Auto.





The entire set of new music listening features on different Echo devices seems to be as seamless, intuitive, and easy to master as you've undoubtedly been expecting and dreaming for so long, which makes us wonder yet again why Amazon couldn't roll these out earlier.





The rest of the freshly deployed updates and add-ons are arguably less major, which doesn't necessarily mean they won't come in handy for plenty of users.



After all, we're sure there are many Echo owners out there who also happen to be big fans of Netflix, TikTok, and... deals. If you're in at least one of those camps, you'll be happy to know you can now use your voice to start saving money by asking Alexa "what are my deals?", as well as open TikTok and play "something" on Netflix without lifting a finger (as long as you live in the US or Canada and own a Fire TV device).



