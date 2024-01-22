Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Apple's phenomenal AirPods Pro 2 (with USB-C) are enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon; save while you can

Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's phenomenal AirPods Pro 2 (with USB-C) are enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon; save while yo
If you are an Apple user on the hunt for your next pair of AirPods, you'll definitely be happy to learn that Amazon is currently selling the incredible AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C at a pretty sweet 24% price cut. If you convert the discount percentage into cash, you'll see that you now have the chance to scoop up these amazing earphones for $60 off their usual price tag if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) UCB-C: Save $60!

Snag the amazing Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with UCB-C for $60 OFF their price on Amazon while you still can. These earbuds sound amazing, have top-tier ANC and great battery life. They are a true bang for your buck.
$60 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


At first glance, the $60 may not seem like substantial savings; however, this discount is pretty awesome given that Apple's products rarely receive big price cuts. And if your mind and heart are still debating whether you should tap the deal button and snag a pair of brand new AirPods Pro 2 now, you should tell your mind that these are worth every single penny spent and are actually an awesome investment.

As a proper premium Apple product, the AirPods Pro 2 have a stylish look, sound incredible, and support Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which makes the audio feel three-dimensional, thus enhancing your listening experience. On top of that, their Apple Music companion app packs its own EQ, letting you adjust the sound of your AirPods Pro 2 entirely to your
liking.

In addition to their awesome sound, the AirPods Pro 2 come with just unreal ANC, which mutes the world and allows you to enjoy your favorite songs without distractions.

The earbuds also offer good battery life. On their own, they deliver up to 6 hours of listening time without Spatial Audio on a single charge. With Spatial Audio turned on, they should provide about 5.5 hours of playback. Add the case, and their listening time goes up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Just as we said, the AirPods Pro 2 are truly amazing. They offer awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and nice battery life. Furthermore, they currently deliver all that at an even lower price thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. Therefore, we strongly believe that your mind and heart are now in harmony after reading this article, and both are ready for you to snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 at a discounted price through this sweet deal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Iowa sues TikTok, wants only Iowans aged 17 and more to use the app
Iowa sues TikTok, wants only Iowans aged 17 and more to use the app
Get yourself a JBL Xtreme 3 for any occasion and enjoy $130 in savings at Walmart
Get yourself a JBL Xtreme 3 for any occasion and enjoy $130 in savings at Walmart
Moto G24 Power: Another battery titleholder on the horizon
Moto G24 Power: Another battery titleholder on the horizon
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch 7 will probably get a snazzy new Exynos W940 chip
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch 7 will probably get a snazzy new Exynos W940 chip
Gmail might soon simplify email drafting with AI assistance
Gmail might soon simplify email drafting with AI assistance
The nice Motorola Edge 2023 mid-ranger is sweetly discounted on Amazon; snag it at a budget-friendly price now
The nice Motorola Edge 2023 mid-ranger is sweetly discounted on Amazon; snag it at a budget-friendly price now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless