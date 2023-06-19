Apple fan revisits this infamous product to showcase what a second generation might look like

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Apple
If we say Apple, you might say iPhone. And we wouldn’t blame you — it is one of the best phones on the market. Or maybe you may say iPad, or even Vision Pro! But will you say AirPods Max? Maybe. But if you’ve forgotten that the model exists, we can’t blame you either.

It has been more than two years since the AirPods Max released. These are Apple’s over-ear, true-wireless headphones with noise-cancellation. And that’s about it. They offer the expected Big A styling and are a solid choice if you are into over-ears. And that goes double if you are knees-deep into the Apple ecosystem, for these will allow you to do cool things on top of listening to your favorite tunes.

It may seem, however, that the public is itching for the Gen 2 of the AirPods Max. A tech concept artist shared their vision of how this new product may look. And sure, this isn’t indicative of anything, but the response to his tweets may actually inspire Apple to do something.



So, if your eyes were wide-open while Apple’s WWDC of 2023 was going on, then you were extra-concentrated on the bit where they showcased its AR/VR headset: the Vision Pro. The device has a unique headband, which seems to have heavily influenced the designer’s choice of a band for the AirPods Max Gen 2.

And while USB-C — or any other more standardized format — is always more preferred, you can notice a MagSafe connector on one of the conceptual ear cups. This would, naturally, be used for charging and lossless audio.

The headphones would also be powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which is present on some of the company’s other headphones, such as the AirPods Pro Gen 2. The concept is pretty up to snuff regarding the color range too: Midnight, Silver, Starlight and Space Gray sound quite legitimate when compared to what Apple typically goes for.

Given that the AirPods Max have gotten a lot of complaints in the past — and that they are pretty much left in the dust when it comes to new software features being introduced — it sounds like a solid time for Apple to consider revisiting this option.

That being said, this is just a concept: it isn’t indicative of development or even a rumor. Apple knows what it is doing, but it is likely still listening. If you are one of the people who’d buy an AirPods Max Gen 2, then head on over to Parker’s tweet and share it around.

