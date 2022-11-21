Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals: save big with these handpicked offers
We are officially in Black Friday week and it's time to gear up for the super-deals-day! Well, if you don't feel like going on a shopping spree right after Thanksgiving, the good news is that most retailers already have a bunch of deals out. Most of them seem like they are as low as they can get, so it's a good time to stock up on gifts (or treat yourself!).

Apple's excellent AirPods are often sought-after and you will be happy to know that the 2nd gen AirPods Max have dropped by $50, while the AirPods Max have budged by a whole $100! More deals below:

Top AirPods deals right now:


AirPods Max BEST DEAL

Best Buy will not only give you $100 off on your Best Buy purchase, it will sweeten the pot with 4 months of Apple Music and 3 months Apple TV+ for free. That's an extra $65 value.
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods Pro 2nd gen $50 OFF ALREADY

Incredible as it is, Amazon dropped the price of the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 down by 20%. Lowest price at the moment, and probably won't get lower during Black Friday.
$49 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods 2nd gen lowest price

The 2nd gen AirPods are still pretty good, non-pretentious earphones. Easy to store, easy to use, and with a competent sound. We can't fault them at all at the low-low price that Amazon is selling them for right now!
$69 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

In other words, if you are looking to get into that sweet, sweet Apple audio experience, it's a good time to consider pulling the trigger. Who knows if Black Friday will bring about any better discounts?

The third-gen AirPods are instant favorites and worthy successors to the (still available for sale) second-gen AirPods. Those who want great in-ears with noise canceling gravitate towards the AirPods Pro 2, and the older AirPods Pro may be getting long in the tooth, but are still excellent. Then there are the fantastic over-ear AirPods Max, which are also quite desirable for their amazing noise-cancelation, pass-through, and balanced sound.

They can be a bit pricey, so finding them at a discount is always great. We will be vigilantly looking for Black Friday AirPods deals for this article, but since Black Friday is still some time away, we will have to make do with what sporadic discounts pop up here and there occasionally.

Also see: Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals

Best Apple AirPods early Black Friday deals right now 


Best AirPods Max early Black Friday deals


The best in Apple headphone audio — the over-ears are large but comfortable and they give you a nice, wide, spatious sound. Plus, their noise cancelation and pass-through are excellent.

AirPods Max BEST OFFER

Best Buy matches the $100 off from other retailers but also gives you 4 months of Apple Music ($44 value) and 3 months of Apple TV+ ($21 value). This is currently the best deal you can get on these awesome headphones.
$100 off (18%) Gift
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods Max SAVE $100

Apple's AirPods Max are still the only over-ear model that Apple offers. And they happen to be so good that they rarely drop by more than $50 from their MSRP. Well, enjoy $100 off now!
$100 off (18%)
$449 99
$549 99
Buy at Walmart

AirPods Max SAVE $100

Amazon currently has a $100 off on all color variants, which is often not the case at the e-tailer. In any case, if you are filling your Amazon shopping basket with gifts, you might as well grab the AirPods from here and save on shipping woes.
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Max SAVE $80

B&H Photo Video's offer is $20 behind the competition, but if you happen to be shopping other tech from here, the $80 off on the AirPods Max is still plenty good in savings and you can get them with the rest of your order in one shipping order.
$80 off (15%)
$469
$549
Buy at B&H Photo

Best AirPods Pro early Black Friday deals


The AirPods Pro are everywhere and for good reason — they are convenient, comfortable, they sound awesome, and have impressive active noise cancelation. Especially the 2nd generation, which upped the ante in keeping the space between your ears isolated from the outside noises. We can find the 2nd gen AirPods Pro for $20 off across retailers, and Walmart has an amazing offer for the old AirPods Pro, too!

AirPods Pro 2 BEST OFFER - 4 months of Apple Music

Best Buy drops the 2nd gen AirPods Pro by 20% and gives you extra value in the form of 4 months of Apple Music and 3 months of TV+ for free! That's an extra $65 value, which means that, if you are in Apple's ecosystem, this here is a set of AirPods Pro 2 for a full $115 off!
$50 off (20%) Gift
$199 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods Pro NEWEST MODEL $50 off!

The AirPods Pro 2nd gen are two months old and Amazon has just dropped their price by 20%. That's a rare sight to behold. And an awesome deal, as these bring some serious improvements in sound and noise-cancelation to an already successful model.
$49 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 1st gen BARGAIN AT $160

The old AirPods Pro are still very good. They held out for 3 years being among the most recommended earbuds around and their qualities haven't diminished simply because there's a 2nd gen out now. Make use of the fact that retailers are clearing them out and grab a bargain!
$20 off (11%)
$159
$179
Buy at Walmart

AirPods Pro 2nd gen Best deal for Target Circle subscribers

Target is meeting the $50 off on the new AirPods Pro this shopping season. Target Circle members also get 4 months of Apple Music for free ($44 worth).
$49 off (20%) Gift
$199 99
$249
Buy at Target

Best AirPods early Black Friday deals


The base AirPods 2nd gen don't have a wireless charging case and don't have Spatial Audio. What they do have is reliable connectivity across your Apple devices, decent sound, and a low, low price!

AirPods 2nd gen LOWEST PRICE

This is the non-wireless charging model, but at that price point we can't complain. The vanilla AirPods are still great for people that don't like the in-ear buds and don't mind the lack of noise cancelation or Spatial Audio. In return, they get a sweet bargain for $90.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods 2nd gen BEST DEAL?

While not the lowest in price, Best Buy arguably gives you the best value deal with the addition of 4 months of Apple Music for free ($44) and 3 months of Apple TV+ for free ($21).
$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods 2nd gen BEST DEAL for Walmart+ subscribers

If you have Walmart+ you can grab the AirPods 2 at the low, low price of $79.99. That's the best price out there right now, but it's locked for anyone who isn't a part of Walmart's inner circle. Good news: it says "Early Access" so it might be unlocked during Black Friday.
$49 off (38%)
$79 99
$129
Buy at Walmart

AirPods 2nd gen BEST DEAL for Target Circle members

While it matches the discounts in other retailers, Target will only give you 4 months of Apple Music for free of you happen to be a Target Circle subscriber. If that's the case — have at it and enjoy!
$39 off (30%)
$89 99
$129
Buy at Target

AirPods 2nd gen SAVE $10

B&H couldn't keep up with the deals from the bigger stores, but still offers the AirPods 2 for $120 right now!
$10 off (8%)
$119
$129
Buy at B&H Photo

Which AirPods should you buy?


For the best all-around experience, you want the AirPods Pro 1st or AirPods Pro 2nd gen. Obviously, the new model has upgraded noise-cancelation and sound, but we assure you that the first gen AirPods Pro are still very, very good. It's a question of how low a price you can find on either model.

If you hate the in-ear feel but still want compact earbuds, the AirPods 3rd gen are a good choice. They still support the special Spatial Audio that's available on Apple's services like Music and TV+, and they sound pretty good.

If you want to go all out with over-ears, your only option are the AirPods Max. The good news is that they are excellent in terms of sound and noise-cancelation. Their soundstaging is wide and detailed, and their presence is crisp. You probably won't be wearing these outdoors a lot due to their bulky design, but the seamless way they connect to all of your Apple devices make them a dream to use at home.

Which stores will have the best AirPods deals on Black Friday?


As usual, the big boys have most leverage. Best Buy is already running some crazy deals on AirPods where it bundles them with Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions for free. Target and Walmart already have deals up, with extra perks if you are subscribed to Target Circle or Walmart+. And, of course, Amazon is constantly spiking prices down in mini flash-deal events. The AirPods are included here, and often drop in price. We will be following closely!

Is Black Friday the best time to buy AirPods?


The answer here is "yes" for most electronics. Right now, we can see that some early Black Friday discounts already have affected the prices of different AirPods — even the latest AirPods Pro 2 aren't safe!

It's also a fantastic time to buy AirPods Max as these almost never fall below $499, yet we've seen them go down to $449 on a consistent basis as the retailers are ramping up for Black Friday. Will they be even cheaper on the actual day? There's a probability that might happen. Our tip — if the AirPods Max reaches $430, it's time to buy. We find it hard to believe they will drop further this year.

The same goes for the new AirPods Pro 2nd gen. They are $50 off right now, which is pretty crazy. If you see them go for $70 off — that's it, pull that trigger!

Story updated as more deals become available!
