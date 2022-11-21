Apple AirPods Black Friday deals: save big with these handpicked offers
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are officially in Black Friday week and it's time to gear up for the super-deals-day! Well, if you don't feel like going on a shopping spree right after Thanksgiving, the good news is that most retailers already have a bunch of deals out. Most of them seem like they are as low as they can get, so it's a good time to stock up on gifts (or treat yourself!).
Apple's excellent AirPods are often sought-after and you will be happy to know that the 2nd gen AirPods Max have dropped by $50, while the AirPods Max have budged by a whole $100! More deals below:
Top AirPods deals right now:
Jump to:
In other words, if you are looking to get into that sweet, sweet Apple audio experience, it's a good time to consider pulling the trigger. Who knows if Black Friday will bring about any better discounts?
The third-gen AirPods are instant favorites and worthy successors to the (still available for sale) second-gen AirPods. Those who want great in-ears with noise canceling gravitate towards the AirPods Pro 2, and the older AirPods Pro may be getting long in the tooth, but are still excellent. Then there are the fantastic over-ear AirPods Max, which are also quite desirable for their amazing noise-cancelation, pass-through, and balanced sound.
Also see: Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals
The answer here is "yes" for most electronics. Right now, we can see that some early Black Friday discounts already have affected the prices of different AirPods — even the latest AirPods Pro 2 aren't safe!
They can be a bit pricey, so finding them at a discount is always great. We will be vigilantly looking for Black Friday AirPods deals for this article, but since Black Friday is still some time away, we will have to make do with what sporadic discounts pop up here and there occasionally.
Also see: Cyber Monday Apple Airpods deals
Best Apple AirPods early Black Friday deals right now
Best AirPods Max early Black Friday deals
The best in Apple headphone audio — the over-ears are large but comfortable and they give you a nice, wide, spatious sound. Plus, their noise cancelation and pass-through are excellent.
Best AirPods Pro early Black Friday deals
The AirPods Pro are everywhere and for good reason — they are convenient, comfortable, they sound awesome, and have impressive active noise cancelation. Especially the 2nd generation, which upped the ante in keeping the space between your ears isolated from the outside noises. We can find the 2nd gen AirPods Pro for $20 off across retailers, and Walmart has an amazing offer for the old AirPods Pro, too!
Best AirPods early Black Friday deals
The base AirPods 2nd gen don't have a wireless charging case and don't have Spatial Audio. What they do have is reliable connectivity across your Apple devices, decent sound, and a low, low price!
Which AirPods should you buy?
For the best all-around experience, you want the AirPods Pro 1st or AirPods Pro 2nd gen. Obviously, the new model has upgraded noise-cancelation and sound, but we assure you that the first gen AirPods Pro are still very, very good. It's a question of how low a price you can find on either model.
If you hate the in-ear feel but still want compact earbuds, the AirPods 3rd gen are a good choice. They still support the special Spatial Audio that's available on Apple's services like Music and TV+, and they sound pretty good.
If you want to go all out with over-ears, your only option are the AirPods Max. The good news is that they are excellent in terms of sound and noise-cancelation. Their soundstaging is wide and detailed, and their presence is crisp. You probably won't be wearing these outdoors a lot due to their bulky design, but the seamless way they connect to all of your Apple devices make them a dream to use at home.
Which stores will have the best AirPods deals on Black Friday?
As usual, the big boys have most leverage. Best Buy is already running some crazy deals on AirPods where it bundles them with Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions for free. Target and Walmart already have deals up, with extra perks if you are subscribed to Target Circle or Walmart+. And, of course, Amazon is constantly spiking prices down in mini flash-deal events. The AirPods are included here, and often drop in price. We will be following closely!
Is Black Friday the best time to buy AirPods?
The answer here is "yes" for most electronics. Right now, we can see that some early Black Friday discounts already have affected the prices of different AirPods — even the latest AirPods Pro 2 aren't safe!
It's also a fantastic time to buy AirPods Max as these almost never fall below $499, yet we've seen them go down to $449 on a consistent basis as the retailers are ramping up for Black Friday. Will they be even cheaper on the actual day? There's a probability that might happen. Our tip — if the AirPods Max reaches $430, it's time to buy. We find it hard to believe they will drop further this year.
The same goes for the new AirPods Pro 2nd gen. They are $50 off right now, which is pretty crazy. If you see them go for $70 off — that's it, pull that trigger!
Story updated as more deals become available!
Things that are NOT allowed: