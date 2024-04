AI will kill the smartphone as we know it. Here's why!

A (not so) short intro to AI, algorithms, and machine learning





"Intelligence has been defined in many ways: the capacity for abstraction, logic, understanding, self-awareness, learning, emotional knowledge, reasoning, planning, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. It can be described as the ability to perceive or infer information and to retain it as knowledge to be applied to adaptive behaviors within an environment or context."

It's tempting to focus on the past few years and say that things haven't been like that in the past and that smartphone innovation is now almost nonexistent. But the fact of the matter is that in the past 15 years or so, the changes from model to model have been very few and far between.



But okay, let's take the last two or three Galaxy S-series models for the purpose of this article. Below, you'll find a comparison table between the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24. They are almost the same! The newer models feature slightly bigger batteries, new chipsets, and brighter screens, and that's about it!













Actually, the harbinger of AI terminals is already among us. The Rabbit R1 created ripples throughout the industry, offering a glimpse at what's to come. This might be the future of the gadget we used to know as "smartphone." Do you think this is even remotely possible? Is the end of the smartphone as we know it nigh? I know the idea may sound very radical at first glance, but if we look with a cold, objective eye at where the world is going with the software as a service model, it suddenly starts to sound less radical. Let us know in the comment section below!

When I was 5 years old, I was obsessed with robots. I remember reading a French comic book about the year 2000 (which was 15 years away at that point) and drooling over the humanoid robots inside. There were cybernetic waitresses, butlers, dogs, birds, chess partners, and car mechanics.Fast forward to the present day, almost 40 years later, and we still don't have these robot servants. What we have, though, is AI. And it's going to change everything. And because we're a media outlet writing about mobile tech, today I'm going to tell you how AI will kill smartphone innovation.It's just like we've finally gotten our robots, but in a virtual way. And just like humans would eventually lose their skills if a cybernetic butler were about to take care of them, smartphones will lose the need to advance on the hardware front. Let's see how we're about to get to that outrageous conclusion.What is AI, exactly? That's actually a very difficult question to answer, and yet, every tech company out there is stamping their newly developed or copied systems with the AI badge. Here's the Wikipedia definition of intelligence:If we apply all those criteria to modern AI systems, we see that it's not intelligence we're talking about. None of these sophisticated language models can understand any information, let alone have the capacity for abstraction, self-awareness, or creativity. What these systems really are is a very good algorithm that can recognize patterns and imitate them, more or less.Machine learning, on the other hand, is how these systems learn, put simply. They're fed an enormous amount of data, and thanks to their algorithms, these systems can make out patterns, label them, reproduce them, imitate them, and reconstruct them when asked.The last phrase is key: "when asked." None of these systems, which proudly bear the AI stamp, will even do anything on their own. They all need to be programmed and prompted, and they can't "decide" to do things on their own volition. And this won't change anytime soon. So, as the song goes, "Come on, baby, don't fear the (AI) reaper."So, why will these clever algorithms kill the smartphone as we know it?