Gemini toggle finally in the works for the Android version of the Google app

Google keeps working on improving its app for Android and iOS. Now, Android Police reports that the company is developing a new toggle to switch between Search and Gemini AI for Android. The toggle already exists in the iOS version, and it's long overdue for the Android version of the app.
As for right now, Android users can access Gemini through the standalone app, while iOS users can access it directly via the Google app.
Google working on a toggle for Gemini for its Android app
So far, generative AI has made its way into multiple Google services, including Gmail. Recently, the Google app on iOS got a useful toggle that allows you to switch between a standard search and using Gemini AI. However, the Android app doesn't have the toggle.
This might change soon though, based on evidence found within an under-development version of the app. Leaker AssembleDebug has found the new toggle in the Google app for Android. The version of the app isn't clear, but screenshots and videos show it works similarly to the iOS version.
So far, it is unclear when the toggle will be officially released. It could take weeks or even months for Google to refine it. Firstly, users on the beta version of the Google app should be getting a feel of it.
