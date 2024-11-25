Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Affordable ROG Phone 9 FE could be Asus's next big move

Asus
Two ROG Phone 9 smartphones, one in black and one in white, are displayed on a futuristic background with neon lights and gaming symbols.
Asus ROG Phone 9. | Image credit – Asus

Asus recently unveiled its latest ROG Phone 9 series gaming phones, but it seems the lineup isn’t complete just yet. A new, potentially more affordable addition to the series has surfaced online.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE might be hitting the market soon


According to a new report, an Asus ROG Phone 9 FE, identified by the model number ASUS_AI2401_N, has surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The device was tested running Android 14, but it’s likely the final version will launch with Android 15, similar to the rest of the ROG Phone 9 lineup.

Not much is known about the upcoming phone yet, but the listing confirms it supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz Wi-Fi bands. It will also feature Wi-Fi 6 and Miracast, allowing for high-res image and video sharing between Wi-Fi devices.

A Wi-Fi Alliance certification document for an ASUS smartphone with the model number ASUS_A12401_N..
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.


Earlier this fall, the phone made another online appearance, and its model number, closely resembling that of the ROG Phone 8 lineup, led to speculation that it might share some specs with the Phone 8 series. If that turns out to be the case, I can’t say it would be all that surprising.

FE models are typically the more budget-friendly versions of flagship phones, offering a solid mix of premium features without the steep price tag. This should be the case with the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE as well. To bring its cost below the ROG Phone 9’s $1,000 and 9 Pro’s hefty $1,200 price, some trade-offs are naturally expected.


For example, the FE model might feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite found in many recent flagship phones, including the ROG Phone 9 series. However, if the FE ends up borrowing specs from the ROG Phone 8, it should still be a great choice that will satisfy your gaming needs, especially if you are on a budget.


It would be great to see Asus bringing the FE model price well below its flagship models and positioning it as a mid-range option, following the approach many other smartphone makers take with similar releases.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

