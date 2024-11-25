Affordable ROG Phone 9 FE could be Asus’s next big move
Asus ROG Phone 9. | Image credit – Asus
Asus recently unveiled its latest ROG Phone 9 series gaming phones, but it seems the lineup isn’t complete just yet. A new, potentially more affordable addition to the series has surfaced online.
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE might be hitting the market soon
According to a new report, an Asus ROG Phone 9 FE, identified by the model number ASUS_AI2401_N, has surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The device was tested running Android 14, but it’s likely the final version will launch with Android 15, similar to the rest of the ROG Phone 9 lineup.
Not much is known about the upcoming phone yet, but the listing confirms it supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz Wi-Fi bands. It will also feature Wi-Fi 6 and Miracast, allowing for high-res image and video sharing between Wi-Fi devices.
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.
Earlier this fall, the phone made another online appearance, and its model number, closely resembling that of the ROG Phone 8 lineup, led to speculation that it might share some specs with the Phone 8 series. If that turns out to be the case, I can’t say it would be all that surprising.
FE models are typically the more budget-friendly versions of flagship phones, offering a solid mix of premium features without the steep price tag. This should be the case with the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE as well. To bring its cost below the ROG Phone 9’s $1,000 and 9 Pro’s hefty $1,200 price, some trade-offs are naturally expected.
For example, the FE model might feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 instead of the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite found in many recent flagship phones, including the ROG Phone 9 series. However, if the FE ends up borrowing specs from the ROG Phone 8, it should still be a great choice that will satisfy your gaming needs, especially if you are on a budget.
It would be great to see Asus bringing the FE model price well below its flagship models and positioning it as a mid-range option, following the approach many other smartphone makers take with similar releases.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: