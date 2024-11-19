Asus ROG Phone 9 series is official: A gaming phone packed with features you'll actually use
Asus has just dropped its latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 9 series, and this year's lineup is stepping up the game. Over time, Asus has built a strong fanbase among mobile gamers with its ROG phones, offering features you just don't see on mainstream flagships.
Take the haptic shoulder triggers, for instance, which act as extra mappable "buttons," letting you keep your fingers off the screen and fully focused on the action.
When it comes to specs, the standard ROG Phone 9 offers configurations with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The Pro model kicks things up a notch with options for 16 GB or 24 GB of RAM and up to a massive 1 TB of storage.
Now, moving on to the display specs, because what's a gaming phone without an epic screen? The ROG Phone 9 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rates to save power. It can hit up to 185 Hz refresh rate in Game Genie mode, making gameplay incredibly smooth. Plus, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits, you won't struggle to see what's on your screen, even under the glaring sun.
And that's not all – the ROG Phone 9 has a second display of sorts, thanks to AniMe Vision. This mini-LED matrix lets you customize your phone's look. The ROG Phone 9 comes with 85 LEDs (a huge leap from the four RGB LEDs on its predecessor), while the Pro version boasts a whopping 648 LEDs – almost double the 341 LEDs from the 8 Pro. Beyond just looking cool, these LEDs can even play some fun, arcade-style games like Brick Smasher, Snake Venture, Aero Invaders, and Speedy Runners.
Now, let's get into some of the more practical aspects. The Asus ROG Phone 9 duo is powered by 5,800 mAh batteries, which is a slight bump of 300 mAh compared to the previous generation. When it comes to charging, these phones support 65W fast charging via USB-C, plus 15W wireless charging. Asus claims that after 1,000 charging cycles, the battery will still hold up with at least 80% of its original capacity.
When it comes to design, the ROG Phone 9 sticks closely to its predecessor. The Pro and Pro Edition models are available in Phantom Black, while the standard ROG Phone 9 comes in both Storm White and Phantom Black.
On the software front, the phones come with Android 15 on board, and Asus promises two major OS updates for the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro, along with four years of security patches.
The Pro Edition takes things up a notch with 24 GB of RAM (compared to the Pro's 16 GB) and 1 TB of storage, and it includes the AeroActive Cooler X Pro in the box.
Another standout feature of the ROG Phone 9 series is the AeroActive Cooler X Pro. This latest version of Asus' attachable cooling fan clips onto the back of the device (though it's an extra $120 purchase). Essentially, it's a fan that keeps the CPU cool, letting you game for longer without worrying about thermal throttling.
Video credit – Asus
Under the hood, the phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Asus says this CPU delivers a 45% performance boost over the ROG Phone 8, while the GPU sees a 40% jump in speed.
Asus has also upgraded the phone's built-in cooling, featuring a graphite sheet that's 57% larger than before. Thanks to these tweaks, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to run significantly cooler than its predecessor.
Same display size, higher refresh rate
Image credit – Asus
You can play a game on the back of the phone, too. | Image credit – Asus
The ROG Phone 9 stands out with a rare gem in the flagship world – a 3.5mm headphone jack. Tuned by Dirac, it supports high-resolution binaural audio through Dirac Virtuo, delivering exceptional sound quality. And if you opt for the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, you're in for a treat. This add-on comes with a subwoofer that boosts bass by an impressive 123.9%, creating a powerful 2.1-channel audio experience ideal for immersive gaming and entertainment.
Asus ROG Phone 9 in Storm White and Phantom Black. | Image credit – Asus
The phone also features a triple rear camera setup, which holds its own with solid specs – impressive for a gaming phone that's not necessarily focused on photography. Still, at this price point, you'd expect a top-tier camera.
Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro in Phantom Black. | Image credit – Asus
Both the ROG Phone 9 and its Pro model feature a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.56" Sony Lytia 700 sensor. There's also a 13 MP ultra-wide camera on the back, with the Pro version adding a 32 MP telephoto lens, while the regular model comes with a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, both phones pack a 32 MP front-facing camera. The camera setup is similar to last year's, so you can expect good photo quality, though it may not reach the flagship level of some other premium devices.
Of course, it wouldn't be a modern phone launch without some AI integration. Asus has added machine-learning features in its X Sense 3.0 software, which enhances the mobile gaming experience. It includes cool tricks like automatically collecting nearby loot, locking the run button to save you from constantly pressing it, and even speeding up in-game dialogues.
Video credit – Asus
Last but certainly not least, the Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are available for pre-order starting today. Here's what you can expect in terms of pricing:
- Asus ROG Phone 9: $1,000
- ROG Phone 9 Pro: $1,200
- ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition: $1,500
