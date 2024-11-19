Asus ROG Phone 9 series is official: A gaming phone packed with features you'll actually use

Video credit – Asus







The phone also features a triple rear camera setup, which holds its own with solid specs – impressive for a gaming phone that's not necessarily focused on photography. Still, at this price point, you'd expect a top-tier camera. The phone also features a triple rear camera setup, which holds its own with solid specs – impressive for athat's not necessarily focused on photography. Still, at this price point, you'd expect a top-tier camera.





Both the ROG Phone 9 and its Pro model feature a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.56" Sony Lytia 700 sensor. There's also a 13 MP ultra-wide camera on the back, with the Pro version adding a 32 MP telephoto lens, while the regular model comes with a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, both phones pack a 32 MP front-facing camera. The camera setup is similar to last year's, so you can expect good photo quality, though it may not reach the flagship level of some other premium devices.



On the software front, the phones come with



Of course, it wouldn't be a modern phone launch without some AI integration. Asus has added machine-learning features in its X Sense 3.0 software, which enhances the mobile gaming experience. It includes cool tricks like automatically collecting nearby loot, locking the run button to save you from constantly pressing it, and even speeding up in-game dialogues.

Last but certainly not least, the Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are available for pre-order starting today. Here's what you can expect in terms of pricing:



Asus ROG Phone 9: $1,000

ROG Phone 9 Pro: $1,200

ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition: $1,500

Now, let's get into some of the more practical aspects. The Asus ROG Phone 9 duo is powered by 5,800 mAh batteries, which is a slight bump of 300 mAh compared to the previous generation. When it comes to charging, these phones support 65W fast charging via USB-C, plus 15W wireless charging. Asus claims that after 1,000 charging cycles, the battery will still hold up with at least 80% of its original capacity.The ROG Phone 9 stands out with a rare gem in the flagship world – a 3.5mm headphone jack. Tuned by Dirac, it supports high-resolution binaural audio through Dirac Virtuo, delivering exceptional sound quality. And if you opt for the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, you're in for a treat. This add-on comes with a subwoofer that boosts bass by an impressive 123.9%, creating a powerful 2.1-channel audio experience ideal for immersive gaming and entertainment.When it comes to design, the ROG Phone 9 sticks closely to its predecessor. The Pro and Pro Edition models are available in Phantom Black, while the standard ROG Phone 9 comes in both Storm White and Phantom Black.