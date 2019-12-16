Adobe launches new major Photoshop feature on iPad
Basically, you can now make selections in Photoshop for iPad with just one tap, no additional selection or fine-tuning enhancements will be necessary. Adobe claims the feature will work on the iPad exactly as it does on the desktop, although it's much more useful on the tablet since it's harder to make selections on smaller screens.
Now, don't think that Select Subject will work with just about every object in a picture, but Adobe says that it plans to fine-tune the feature to work better on more complex subjects like hair and fur. These improvements are supposed to roll out on both the desktop and iPad when they will be ready next year. Until then, make sure to try out Select Subject on your iPad, a very important feature that's been missing at launch.
