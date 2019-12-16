iOS Apps

Adobe launches new major Photoshop feature on iPad

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 16, 2019, 9:57 AM
Photoshop for iPad is nowhere near the same app as the desktop version, but Adobe plans to fix that or at least bring it closer to what it should be. The first step towards achieving this is to push out updates that will add some of the missing features that make Photoshop for iPad a crippled app.

One month ago, Adobe revealed what's coming for Photoshop on iPad and today the company delivered on that promise. Today is the day that Adobe will be releasing a brand-new feature in Photoshop on the iPad – Select Subject.

Select Subject lets Photoshop automatically select the subject of an image to speed up complex selection. This is done using the so-called Sensei AI machine learning technology developed by Adobe.

Basically, you can now make selections in Photoshop for iPad with just one tap, no additional selection or fine-tuning enhancements will be necessary. Adobe claims the feature will work on the iPad exactly as it does on the desktop, although it's much more useful on the tablet since it's harder to make selections on smaller screens.

Now, don't think that Select Subject will work with just about every object in a picture, but Adobe says that it plans to fine-tune the feature to work better on more complex subjects like hair and fur. These improvements are supposed to roll out on both the desktop and iPad when they will be ready next year. Until then, make sure to try out Select Subject on your iPad, a very important feature that's been missing at launch.

