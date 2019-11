Adobe unveils what's coming for Photoshop on iPad

Photoshop for iPad might not include all the crucial features that make the app a mandatory tool for professionals, but Adobe is hard at work to further improve the experience on Apple's tablets. Today, the company revealed the roadmap for Photoshop on iPad, which outlines what's coming for the app for the rest of the year and in the first half of 2020.The first new feature coming to Photoshop for iPad this year is “Select Subject,” which enables users to automatically select the subject of an image to speed up complex selection. Also, cloud documents will be further improved to become faster than ever before.The new cloud documents system lets users save documents between Photoshop on the iPad and desktop. The Photoshop cloud document format is optimized to save only the changes made to the PSD.Then, starting in 2020, Adobe plans to bring a handful of deep selection capabilities only available in Photoshop , such as Refine Edge brush, Curves and Adjustment Layer options, Brush sensitivity and Rotate Canvas, as well as Lightroom Integration.In addition to the upcoming features listed above, Adobe recently released a new one that allows Photoshop for iPad users to browse and install 1,300 fonts included in the free Creative Cloud app, and all 17,000 fonts included with the Creative Cloud plan.Each of these features will be part of future updates that Adobe will announce closer to their release, so if you're already using Photoshop for iPad, expect some important improvements in the coming months.