Zoom app to include a useful feature to fight “Zoombombing”

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 22, 2020, 8:35 AM
We all know how video-conferencing app Zoom’s popularity rose amids the coronavirus pandemic and the consequential lockdown. However, with it, some vulnerabilities and privacy flaws of the app surfaced and people started doubting its security, some organizations even banned its use by employees. One shareholder then sued the company for fraud and withholding of information about the app’s vulnerabilities and privacy shortcomings.

One problem that Zoom faced was a phenomenon called ‘Zoombombing’, in which uninvited people could join video conferences and meetings and sometimes even share explicit content with legitimate participants. The situation was bothering schools and other organizations as participants in meetings were interrupted and sometimes even abused by Zoombombers.

Now, MobileSyrup reports that Zoom is going to add a useful feature to try to limit Zoombombers and improve security. Reportedly, hosts of video conferences will soon get the possibility to report users that Zoombomb classes or meetings and therefore Zoom’s security team can investigate those accounts and if necessary, even block them or restrict their access.

Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, stated that in order to fix the security and privacy issues the app had, he has dedicated 90 days in which the developing team will focus on improving the app, instead of researching and adding new, unrelated to users’ security and privacy, features to the app. The new feature is reportedly going to be released on April 26.

