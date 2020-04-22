Zoom app to include a useful feature to fight “Zoombombing”
One problem that Zoom faced was a phenomenon called ‘Zoombombing’, in which uninvited people could join video conferences and meetings and sometimes even share explicit content with legitimate participants. The situation was bothering schools and other organizations as participants in meetings were interrupted and sometimes even abused by Zoombombers.
Now, MobileSyrup reports that Zoom is going to add a useful feature to try to limit Zoombombers and improve security. Reportedly, hosts of video conferences will soon get the possibility to report users that Zoombomb classes or meetings and therefore Zoom’s security team can investigate those accounts and if necessary, even block them or restrict their access.
Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, stated that in order to fix the security and privacy issues the app had, he has dedicated 90 days in which the developing team will focus on improving the app, instead of researching and adding new, unrelated to users’ security and privacy, features to the app. The new feature is reportedly going to be released on April 26.