Eligible YouTube TV members are getting a 3-month free YouTube Premium trial

Not sure if this is supposed to be a Black Friday deal, but it looks like YouTube TV members are in for a nice surprise. The streaming service announced all YouTube TV members who have never tried YouTube Premium will be getting a 3 month trial for free.Eligible customers will receive an email that will explain to them how they can unlock the offer. The upgrade to YouTube Premium will let YouTube TV members enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience since no ads are played.Other perks that YouTube TV members will get after upgrading to Premium is the ability to download content for offline view on both Android and iOS platforms. Of course, they'll also have access to some exclusive YouTube Originals content and other shows.Keep in mind that if you've tried YouTube Premium before, you don't qualify for the offer. Also, if you're already a YouTube Premium member, you won't benefit from the 3-month trial.