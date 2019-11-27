Eligible YouTube TV members are getting a 3-month free YouTube Premium trial
Other perks that YouTube TV members will get after upgrading to Premium is the ability to download content for offline view on both Android and iOS platforms. Of course, they'll also have access to some exclusive YouTube Originals content and other shows.
Keep in mind that if you've tried YouTube Premium before, you don't qualify for the offer. Also, if you're already a YouTube Premium member, you won't benefit from the 3-month trial.
