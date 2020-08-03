Google makes changes to one of YouTube Music's main sections
Google tested this specific feature for about a month, but when it was initially released to select users, it only listed albums and playlists recently added to the library. However, that does not appear to be the case now and you should also see the most recent songs added to your library.
Last but not least, Google included a new setting that allows other devices (car Bluetooth, wired headsets) to start your YouTube Music app automatically. Users can enable/disable the “Allow external devices to start playback” setting from the main preferences list, although the feature is enabled by default.