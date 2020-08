Google makes changes to one of YouTube Music's main sections

YouTube Music has been the main focus for Google when it comes to adding new features and improvements. The most recent update delivered by the search giant includes important changes like adding a new Recent Activity section.These changes are available on both the web and mobile versions of the app, so no matter where you decide to use YouTube Music, you should benefit from the latest improvements. The new Recent Activity tab offers quick access to a History list that contains the latest additions to the library (via Reddit ).Google tested this specific feature for about a month, but when it was initially released to select users, it only listed albums and playlists recently added to the library. However, that does not appear to be the case now and you should also see the most recent songs added to your library.Last but not least, Google included a new setting that allows other devices (car Bluetooth, wired headsets) to start your YouTube Music app automatically. Users can enable/disable the “Allow external devices to start playback” setting from the main preferences list, although the feature is enabled by default.