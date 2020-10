You can now log in to Spotify with your Google account, but only on Android

“If your Spotify email address is the same as your Google email address, you’re prompted to log in with your email address and password instead. If your Spotify email address is different to your Google email address, you will create a new account if you choose to sign up with Google,” reads the help topic on Spotify’s blog.



It’s a nice addition nevertheless, as options are always a good thing to have. Especially if you’re like me. It turns out that deleting your Facebook account when you actually use it to access Spotify isn’t such a good idea.

Spotify users on Android will be delighted by the latest news from the music streaming app. A “Continue with Google” option has appeared in the logging options quietly and mysteriously. It turns out that the company has rolled out the feature without any unnecessary fanfares, as a post indicated on Spotify’s official blog Apparently, the feature only works on Android devices and with the web version of Spotify at the moment, and it is unclear whether or not this functionality will be added to iOS devices. Another slight inconvenience is that you can’t currently connect an existing account to Google.