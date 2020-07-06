Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may arrive in the US as Amazfit Band 5

After many leaks
and speculations, last month Xiaomi finally unveiled its next-gen fitness band, the Mi Band 5
. The colorful and relatively stylish fitness band sports a large 1.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 294 x 126 pixels, a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep tracking functionality, a waterproof design, and up to 14 days of battery life. The most surprising thing about the Mi Band 5 is its price. The NFC model is priced at CNY 229 ($32 or so), which is an amazing bang for the buck. Trouble is that Xiaomi doesn’t officially sell its Mi Band series in the US, but its supplier Huami does.
Now it seems that the super-affordable fitness tracker
may find its way to the US under the Amazfit moniker. Earlier this month, Gadgetsandwearables
spotted an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) registration of a fitness tracker called the Amazfit Band 5.
Among the boring FCC documentation, there’s also a packaging image that reveals some of the specs. And as you have probably guessed already, they match the specs of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The Amazfit Band 5 features a 5ATM water resistance, a 125mAh battery, continuous heart-rate monitoring, multi-sport modes, an AMOLED display, and connected GPS.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing for a global release of the Mi Band 5, starting with Europe and UK. Could the Amazfit Band 5 be just a rebranded Mi Band 5, meant for the US market? It’s quite possible, but we’ll have to wait and see.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!