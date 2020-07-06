Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may arrive in the US as Amazfit Band 5

Among the boring FCC documentation, there’s also a packaging image that reveals some of the specs. And as you have probably guessed already, they match the specs of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. The Amazfit Band 5 features a 5ATM water resistance, a 125mAh battery, continuous heart-rate monitoring, multi-sport modes, an AMOLED display, and connected GPS.Meanwhile, Xiaomi is preparing for a global release of the Mi Band 5, starting with Europe and UK. Could the Amazfit Band 5 be just a rebranded Mi Band 5, meant for the US market? It’s quite possible, but we’ll have to wait and see.