Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Will the real MNOs please stand up? Boost Mobile is now the fourth-largest US carrier

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Boost
Boost MNO carrier
Boost Mobile is no longer just a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that resells wireless communications services leased from a mobile network operator (MNO).

Instead, the company is now very close to meeting a coverage deadline set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), reports The Verge.

Boost Mobile was once owned by T-Mobile, but the FCC asked the carrier to sell the prepaid mobile service to DISH NETWORK to get the Sprint merger approved. Earlier this year, EchoStar acquired DISH.

In 2020, the FCC set a buildout deadline of June 14, 2023, for DISH to offer 5G broadband services to at least 70 percent of the population. It was also instructed to meet certain nationwide 5G deployment commitments before the deadline.

The company was able to give 70 percent of the US population access to a 5G network with download speeds of around 35 Mbps by that date, but due to some unanticipated circumstances, it requested an extension of certain 2025 deployment milestones.

The company also said that Boost Mobile Network would cover 80 percent of the population by the end of 2024, 30 million more than its 2023 obligation of covering 70% of the population.

Boost Mobile now beleives that it has made enough progress to call itself an MNO, making it the fourth largest carrier after AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Boost’s chief technology officer Eben Albertyn has revealed that the company has switched on more than 20,000 of the 24,000 cell sites that it has committed to deploy by June next year.

Previously, Boost offered services through AT&T and T-Mobile's networks, but now, more than half a million customers have been migrated to its own network. Customers joining the network with a compatible device are served directly through the company's infrastructure.

The development puts Boost on equal standing with the big three, as was envisioned by the FCC. This will hopefully bolster competition in the US and give a new option to consumers unhappy about some unpopular decisions made by the nation's largest carriers in the recent past.

Recommended Stories
Earlier this year, Boost Mobile also introduced some new promotions, including a risk-free way to try its 5G network, to encourage customers not satisfied with their carrier to switch.

The company has a cost advantage over other carriers due to its approach of building a cloud-native 5G network using Open Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, allowing it to offer plans that are up to 40 percent cheaper than other carriers.

We’re focused on delivering what matters most to consumers. It's 5G performance, reliability and value at a fraction of the cost of the others. We're a challenger brand in wireless, and we're just getting started with what we’re going to do in the U.S. That’s about offering exceptional value on an absolutely world-class network.
Eben Albertyn, Boost Mobile's Chief Technology Officer, November 2024
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless