Subscribe to access exclusive content
View Plans

Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
5G Boost Dish
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
A 5G standalone (SA) network uses a 5G core. Since such a network is designed and built for 5G, it can deliver faster download speeds and handle larger amounts of traffic. It also allows for the use of 5G network slicing which allows multiple independent networks to work on the same physical network. This permits a wireless provider to accommodate different app requirements for security, reliability, and performance all while using the same network. Boost Mobile, owned by Dish's new parent EchoStar, is currently working to complete its own SA 5G network. But first, a little backstory.

By allowing T-Mobile to close on its purchase of Sprint in 2020, the FCC agreed that Dish Network would replace Sprint as the fourth U.S. "Major" carrier along with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. EchoStar bought Dish at the end of last year and took control of its two wireless services, prepaid Boost Mobile and postpaid Boost Infinite. EchoStar merged the two Boosts into one Boost Mobile operation.

Dish had a specific plan worked out with the FCC to cover a certain percentage of the country with 5G signals with that percentage rising over time. By delivering 35Mbps download data speed to at least 70% of the country, EchoStar (previously Dish) provides what is considered "nationwide" 5G to Boost subscribers. By the end of this year, those signals will reach 80% of the country.

The EchoStar logo is on top of the Dish Network logo, both in red against a white background.
EchoStar bought the financially strapped Dish at the end of 2023. | Image central-EchoSta

EchoStar has also made adjustments that allow more Boost subscribers to use the wireless provider's own network instead of using signals from T-Mobile and AT&T that Boost purchases wholesale. Those in areas of the country where Boost has yet to deploy its own signal can still become a subscriber since the aforementioned wholesale agreements allow Boost to have coverage in areas where its network does not yet reach.

Last week, the FCC agreed to EchoStar's 5G network buildout framework. As a result, the company will speed up and expand its final buildout goals in more than 500 license areas on this same timeline. EchoStar also agreed to launch a low-cost wireless plan and a 5G device. 

With the FCC's blessing, the buildout goals of EchoStar's SA 5G network must be met by late 2026 instead of the middle of next year. The revised framework will result in EchoStar spending less money to complete the network. But there is a huge caveat. Should EchoStar not meet the new deadline in time, the FCC could impose some hefty fines on the company.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless