iOS Android Software updates Apps

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to instantly undo status updates, WABetaInfo reports. This feature was spotted in WhatsApp’s code a couple of weeks ago but now it is rolling out to select beta testers (WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.240.17).

Apparently, when you post an update in Stories there’s an Undo button showing inside the status bar, and if you quickly tap on it, the status update will be deleted immediately. This means that status updates don’t publish right away in this beta build, and there is a delay to allow for this undo functionality.

There already exists another way to take down unwanted status messages in WhatsApp, though. You can tap on the three dots in the top right corner, and select “delete” from the options menu.

The Undo button offers some additional peace of mind, giving you a few seconds to be completely sure what you’re posting. It will be pretty handy in situations where you post something accidentally, or impulsively.

WhatsApp has been adding new features and functionalities to the platform in the past couple of months. The app got Novi digital wallet support back in November, multiple device support, a new picture-in-picture UI, and more.

