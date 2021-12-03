WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates0
Apparently, when you post an update in Stories there’s an Undo button showing inside the status bar, and if you quickly tap on it, the status update will be deleted immediately. This means that status updates don’t publish right away in this beta build, and there is a delay to allow for this undo functionality.
The Undo button offers some additional peace of mind, giving you a few seconds to be completely sure what you’re posting. It will be pretty handy in situations where you post something accidentally, or impulsively.
