WhatsApp makes it official: Мultiple accounts on a single device
Earlier in August this year, we let you know that WhatsApp was testing a cool feature—support for multiple accounts—for its beta users. This nifty capability is especially handy for people juggling two SIM cards on their smartphones, one for personal use and the other for business. Now, the good news is this feature is making its way to all of WhatsApp's 2.7 billion users.
With this new feature, you won't need to go through the hassle of logging out each time or carrying two phones. Setting up a second account requires either a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM.
Previously, people with two phone numbers had to either lug around two phones or deal with installing dual apps on specific Android skins and using the WhatsApp Business app on iOS, which, let's be real, was a bit of a hassle. So, the support for two accounts at once is a welcome update.
Whatsapp is on the roll with new features and constant updates. Just recently, it officially launched its Channel feature globally. You can also share your screen during video calls. And that is not all, as the app now supports passkeys as well, so no more forgotten password drama for Android users, at least.
As per the official announcement, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to have two accounts logged in simultaneously within the official app. This change is kicking off today, so keep an eye out for it on your Android and iOS devices.
To use two accounts, simply dive into your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and hit “Add account”. You get the added bonus of controlling privacy and notification settings for each account separately.
