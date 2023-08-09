WhatsApp now lets you share your screen during video calls

More conventional video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams have long had this feature, and it has proven to be essential, especially for business calls. Similar to those platforms, screen sharing on WhatsApp can be accessed by tapping or clicking the "Share" icon. Users can opt to share a specific app or their entire screen.According to, the screen-sharing feature has begun to roll out on Android, iOS, and Windows Desktop. Since the rollout will occur gradually, you might not yet have it on your phone, but it will be available soon.In addition to screen sharing, WhatsApp has introduced video calling support in Landscape mode, which undoubtedly will be more convenient for screen sharing than the existing Portrait mode.Meta acquired WhatsApp almost 10 years ago and transformed it into the leading global messaging app, with WhatsApp currently boasting 2.78 billion active users. Video communication is becoming increasingly popular, and messaging apps must keep up with trends to remain competitive, so even more video-related updates might come soon.