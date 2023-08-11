WhatsApp's multi-account support feature is now available for select beta users

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

WhatsApp has been rolling out a lot of new features lately, but we’re expecting the messaging app to get even more in the coming weeks. Meta’s successful acquisition is testing new features all the time, but only select beta testers have access to these.

The folks over at WabetaInfo made a habit of dissecting every new beta version of the app WhatsApp releases to discover all the new stuff the company plan to bring sooner, later, or sometimes, never.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8 is very important because it brings one of the most requested features, the ability to add multiple accounts to the app.

As per WabetaInfo’s findings, the new feature is fresh out of the oven and is now going through the usual beta testing before being released worldwide. Currently, only select beta testers have access to multi-account support, but as the testing process progresses, its availability might expand.

With multi-account support, WhatsApp users can add a new account to their app by tapping the arrow icon next to the QR code button. Switching between accounts can also be done from the same menu. New accounts will remain attached to your WhatsApp app until you log out.

The addition of multi-account support will make it easier for WhatsApp users to keep all their conversations from multiple accounts on a single device. It’s an incredibly useful feature for those who have more than one WhatsApp account and are currently using two devices to handle them.

Since the feature is now going through the testing process, it might get some changes, but at least we know it’s in the pipeline. Regardless of the form it will take in the end, multi-account support is coming folks, so be ready to throw away that second phone that you’ve been keeping just to manage your multiple WhatsApp accounts (or not).

