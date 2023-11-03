Weekly deals roundup: Save big on a new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Surface Pro 7+ and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's Friday again, which means two things. First, the weekend and our two-day freedom from our 9-to-5 jobs are only hours away, and second, it's time for PhoneArena's weekly deals roundup, where we have compiled the best of the best of the best deals we saw during the week. And oh, boy, what a week it has been.
When we say massive, we mean pretty huge, awesome discounts. For instance, the king of all Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is currently $200 off its price at Best Buy. And in case you want a new tablet, Best Buy is also letting you grab a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard for $330 less. Those in the market for a new stylish smartwatch will be happy to learn that Amazon has discounted the sleek Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid by a whopping 58%, letting you snag a brand-new smartwatch for $189 off its price.
On Monday, Best Buy launched its Black Friday deals way ahead of the event itself, allowing you to score sweet savings on various awesome devices right now. Of course, Amazon couldn't allow Best Buy to be the one taking your cash, and it launched a few awesome early Black Friday deals as well in response to its rival's campaign. All this resulted in massive discounts on many incredible devices, so Amazon and Best Buy, we're not complaining.
Check out our top 3 deals of this week
When we say massive, we mean pretty huge, awesome discounts. For instance, the king of all Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is currently $200 off its price at Best Buy. And in case you want a new tablet, Best Buy is also letting you grab a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard for $330 less. Those in the market for a new stylish smartwatch will be happy to learn that Amazon has discounted the sleek Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid by a whopping 58%, letting you snag a brand-new smartwatch for $189 off its price.
Feel free to capitalize on these awesome smartphone deals as well
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may be currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy, but if you want a phone with a stylus at a way lower price, then the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is the one to go for. The phone has good performance, and it's now available with a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy.
If you want a stylish and more powerful phone, feel free to get a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone from Motorola itself, where this awesome handset is available for just $499.99, which is $200 off its usual $699.99 price. And if you need a new pair of earbuds, feel free to go for the awesome Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Magenta, which is available for 50% off its price and comes with free earbuds as a gift.
If you want a stylish and more powerful phone, feel free to get a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone from Motorola itself, where this awesome handset is available for just $499.99, which is $200 off its usual $699.99 price. And if you need a new pair of earbuds, feel free to go for the awesome Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Magenta, which is available for 50% off its price and comes with free earbuds as a gift.
On the other hand, if you want a new Pixel phone, you can get the Pixel 6 from Amazon with a whopping $259 discount.
Also check out the following amazing tablet deals
If you want to get a new tablet with an amazing discount, you should act fast while the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 is enjoying that sweet $150 discount at Best Buy. The tablet is just incredible and can be your new workhorse slate and entertainment device.
However, if you want something more budget-friendly, feel free to get the sweet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $120 off its price. The tablet sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.
That said, the Fire HD 10 Plus is currently 47% off its price on Amazon, making it the best choice if you are in the market for a budget slate.
However, if you want something more budget-friendly, feel free to get the sweet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $120 off its price. The tablet sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.
That said, the Fire HD 10 Plus is currently 47% off its price on Amazon, making it the best choice if you are in the market for a budget slate.
These discounted smartwatches are also a pretty awesome bargain right now
Garmin's smartwatches are amazing wearables. They are more precise in their readings, full of features, and usually come with awesome battery life. And as you can see, you have not one, not two, but three discounted Garmin smartwatches to choose from this week. The one with the best battery life is, of course, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which packs solar charging. So, if battery life is the most important thing you care about, go for this one.
That said, the Vivoactive 4 and the Forerunner 745 are also pretty awesome loaded with features, and have good battery life. However, if you are a team Pixel, feel free to snatch the first-gen Pixel Watch with a whopping $150 discount. And if you are an Apple fan in the market for a new smartwatch, check out the 45mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently a whopping 48% off its price on Amazon.
That said, the Vivoactive 4 and the Forerunner 745 are also pretty awesome loaded with features, and have good battery life. However, if you are a team Pixel, feel free to snatch the first-gen Pixel Watch with a whopping $150 discount. And if you are an Apple fan in the market for a new smartwatch, check out the 45mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently a whopping 48% off its price on Amazon.
Enhance your listening experience with these sweet headphone deals
Beats headphones are stylish and sound incredible. However, they also come with a pretty steep price that not many people are willing to pay. Fortunately, this week, you can snag a pair of Beats Studio Pro for $150 off their regular price on Amazon.
If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker instead of headphones, you can can a brand new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 with an incredible discount from Woot. The speaker is amazing, and it's a real steal at this price
For those in the market for budget earbuds, Amazon is selling Google's pocket-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a 40% discount and the excellent JBL Tune 130NC for 50% off their price.
If you're looking for more budget-friendly headphones, consider the JBL Live 660NC, which are currently available for just under $100. These headphones may not be as top-tier as the Beats Studio Pro, but they still offer good sound.
If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker instead of headphones, you can can a brand new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 with an incredible discount from Woot. The speaker is amazing, and it's a real steal at this price
For those in the market for budget earbuds, Amazon is selling Google's pocket-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a 40% discount and the excellent JBL Tune 130NC for 50% off their price.
Things that are NOT allowed: