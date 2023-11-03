Weekly deals roundup: Save big on a new Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Surface Pro 7+ and more





Check out our top 3 deals of this week

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Save $200! Get the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra from Best Buy and save $200 in the process. This is the best Galaxy phone money can buy right now. $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 128GB: Now $330 OFF its price at Best Buy! Grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with 128GB of storage from Best Buy and save $330 in the process. The tablet has good performance, and it's a real bargain at this price. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Citizen CZ Smart (Gen 1), 44mm, White: save 58% on Amazon Black Friday may be some time away, but this smashing 58% discount on the Citizen CZ Smart (Gen 1) surely makes it feel like the holiday shopping spree has begun. Head to Amazon and get the 44mm hybrid smartwatch with up to 15 days of battery life at that unbeatable price while you can. $189 off (58%) Buy at Amazon

When we say massive, we mean pretty huge, awesome discounts. For instance, the king of all Galaxy phones, the

When we say massive, we mean pretty huge, awesome discounts. For instance, the king of all Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra , is currently $200 off its price at Best Buy. And in case you want a new tablet, Best Buy is also letting you grab a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with an included keyboard for $330 less. Those in the market for a new stylish smartwatch will be happy to learn that Amazon has discounted the sleek Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid by a whopping 58%, letting you snag a brand-new smartwatch for $189 off its price. Feel free to capitalize on these awesome smartphone deals as well

The Galaxy S22+ is 46% off on Walmart right now The Galaxy S22+ is now heavily discounted at Walmart. The merchant sells the 128GB configuration for an epic 46% less than usual, which equates to $369. Don't miss out and get yours while you can. This is a fully unlocked version of the phone. $369 off (46%) $438 99 $807 67 Buy at Walmart Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: Now $100 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Best Buy and save $100. The phone has good performance and even comes with its own stylus. $100 off (25%) $299 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola ThinkPhone: Save $200! Get the awesome Motorola ThinkPhone from Motorola itself and save $200 on this beautiful phone! In addition to its nice design, the phone has great performance, and it's a real bargain at this price $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola The Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta is still $400 off on Motorola.com The Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta is still selling at an unbeatable $400 discount on Motorola.com. The smartphone arrives with free earbuds as a gift. Get your device and save big now. $399 off (50%) Gift $399 99 $799 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 6 128GB: Save $259! Get the Google Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage space from Amazon and save $259 in the process. The phone takes nice-looking photos and has pretty decent performance. $259 off (43%) Buy at Amazon



Galaxy S23 Ultra may be currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy, but if you want a phone with a stylus at a way lower price, then the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is the one to go for. The phone has good performance, and it's now available with a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy.



If you want a stylish and more powerful phone, feel free to get a brand-new



On the other hand, if you want a new Pixel phone, you can get the Themay be currently enjoying a sweet discount at Best Buy, but if you want a phone with a stylus at a way lower price, then the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is the one to go for. The phone has good performance, and it's now available with a sweet $100 discount at Best Buy.If you want a stylish and more powerful phone, feel free to get a brand-new Motorola ThinkPhone from Motorola itself, where this awesome handset is available for just $499.99, which is $200 off its usual $699.99 price. And if you need a new pair of earbuds, feel free to go for the awesome Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Magenta, which is available for 50% off its price and comes with free earbuds as a gift.On the other hand, if you want a new Pixel phone, you can get the Pixel 6 from Amazon with a whopping $259 discount.





Also check out the following amazing tablet deals





Google Pixel Tablet: Save $100! Get the Google Pixel Tablet from Amazon and save $100 in the process. The tablet has good performance and can even double as a smart display when docked to its charging station. $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: Save: $120! Grab the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64GB of storage from Best Buy and save $120 in the process. The tablet has good performance and even comes with its own stylus out of the box. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: Now $150 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 with 128GB of storage space from Best Buy and save $150. The tablet has amazing performance and can be your new workhorse and entertainment device. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Save 47% on the Fire HD 10 Plus on Amazon for a limited time If you're looking for more RAM, safely pick 2021's Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. This tablet is also incredibly cheap right now, courtesy of Amazon, where a limited-time deal lets you save 47% on the 32GB model. Trade-ins are allowed. $85 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





If you want to get a new tablet with an amazing discount, you should act fast while the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 is enjoying that sweet $150 discount at Best Buy. The tablet is just incredible and can be your new workhorse slate and entertainment device.



However, if you want something more budget-friendly, feel free to get the sweet Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $120 off its price. The tablet sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 64GB model.



That said, the Fire HD 10 Plus is currently 47% off its price on Amazon, making it the best choice if you are in the market for a budget slate.





These discounted smartwatches are also a pretty awesome bargain right now





Google Pixel Watch: Save $150! Get the OG Google Pixel watch for a whopping $150 off its price. The watch is a true bargain with this awesome discount. $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is now 25% off on Amazon Right now, you can get one of the best GPS smartwatches - the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar - at 25% off. This wearable features a rugged design with Corning Gorilla Glass display protection, various built-in sports apps, solar charging, and more. Get it now and save big. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is now 39% cheaper on Amazon It may not be Black Friday yet, but you can already save an incredible 39% on a brand-new Garmin Vivoactive 4. Get yours on Amazon if you're looking for a high-quality fitness tracker with plenty of smarts at a bargain price. $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Snatch the Garmin Forerunner 745 in Tropic to save an epic 37% ahead of Black Friday If you're looking for a new solid GPS smartwatch at a bargain price, we suggest you snatch the Garmin Forerunner 745 on Amazon. Right now, the option in Tropic is available ат 37% off. Feature-rich and with a smashing battery life, it's a worthwhile investment for sure. $150 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Cellular: Save $356 Get a brand new Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel Cellular from Amazon and save $356 in the process. $356 off (48%) Buy at Amazon









That said, the Vivoactive 4 and the Forerunner 745 are also pretty awesome loaded with features, and have good battery life. However, if you are a team Pixel, feel free to snatch the first-gen Garmin's smartwatches are amazing wearables. They are more precise in their readings, full of features, and usually come with awesome battery life. And as you can see, you have not one, not two, but three discounted Garmin smartwatches to choose from this week. The one with the best battery life is, of course, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which packs solar charging. So, if battery life is the most important thing you care about, go for this one.That said, the Vivoactive 4 and the Forerunner 745 are also pretty awesome loaded with features, and have good battery life. However, if you are a team Pixel, feel free to snatch the first-gen Pixel Watch with a whopping $150 discount. And if you are an Apple fan in the market for a new smartwatch, check out the 45mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 7 , which is currently a whopping 48% off its price on Amazon.





Enhance your listening experience with these sweet headphone deals





Save an epic $340 on a new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 at Woot This limited-time deal at Amazon-owned retailer Woot allows you to save an unbelievable $340 on a brand-new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8. If you're looking for a high-quality Bluetooth speaker at a bargain, definitely get this one. It comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. $340 off (68%) $159 99 $499 95 Buy at Woot JBL Live 660NC: Now $100 OFF its price at Best Buy! Get the JBL Live 660NC headphones from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The headphones have good sound and are a real bargain right now. $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy The Pixel Buds A-Series are now 40% off on Amazon Don't miss out on this epic chance to save 40% on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. This smashing discount lands the earbuds at their lowest price on Amazon. The deal applies to the earbuds in Charcoal, Clearly White, and Dark Olive. Take advantage of it while you can. $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 130NC: Save 50%! Get a pair of JBL Tune 130NC from Amazon and save $50. The earbuds pack amazing sound, good ANC, and incredible battery life. $50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Sony WH-XB910N: Now $130 OFF at Best Buy! Grab a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones from Best Buy and save $130 in the process. The headphones deliver nice sound, have great ANC and great battery life. Don't miss out on this awesome Black Friday deal! $130 off (52%) $119 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Studio Pro: Save $150! Get the awesome Beats Studio Pro for $150 off from Amazon. The headphones are a real bargain at this price. $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon









If you're looking for more budget-friendly headphones, consider the JBL Live 660NC, which are currently available for just under $100. These headphones may not be as top-tier as the Beats Studio Pro, but they still offer good sound.



If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker instead of headphones, you can can a brand new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 with an incredible discount from Woot. The speaker is amazing, and it's a real steal at this price



For those in the market for budget earbuds, Amazon is selling Google's pocket-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a 40% discount and the excellent JBL Tune 130NC for 50% off their price. Beats headphones are stylish and sound incredible. However, they also come with a pretty steep price that not many people are willing to pay. Fortunately, this week, you can snag a pair of Beats Studio Pro for $150 off their regular price on Amazon.If you're looking for more budget-friendly headphones, consider the JBL Live 660NC, which are currently available for just under $100. These headphones may not be as top-tier as the Beats Studio Pro, but they still offer good sound.If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker instead of headphones, you can can a brand new Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 with an incredible discount from Woot. The speaker is amazing, and it's a real steal at this priceFor those in the market for budget earbuds, Amazon is selling Google's pocket-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series with a 40% discount and the excellent JBL Tune 130NC for 50% off their price.

It's Friday again, which means two things. First, the weekend and our two-day freedom from our 9-to-5 jobs are only hours away, and second, it's time for PhoneArena's weekly deals roundup, where we have compiled the best of the best of the best deals we saw during the week. And oh, boy, what a week it has been.On Monday, Best Buy launched its Black Friday deals way ahead of the event itself, allowing you to score sweet savings on various awesome devices right now. Of course, Amazon couldn't allow Best Buy to be the one taking your cash, and it launched a few awesome early Black Friday deals as well in response to its rival's campaign. All this resulted in massive discounts on many incredible devices, so Amazon and Best Buy, we're not complaining.