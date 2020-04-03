Deals Amazon Music

Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 03, 2020, 5:41 AM
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
Music streaming is a great way to entertain yourself if you happen to be bored at home while the current public situation is evolving. Now, Amazon is offering a free three-month trial for Amazon Music Unlimited. Usually, the service is offered with a one-month free trial, but this time, for a limited period of time, a 90-day trial is available for new subscribers.

Amazon Music Unlimited provides ad-free music streaming, access to your favorite songs and new tracks, along with a possibility to download music for offline listening. The streaming service is available for iOS, Android, PCs, Macs, FireOS, Alexa devices, and even some automobiles and smart TVs.

After your 90-day trial period ends, unless you cancel the service, your subscription will automatically continue with its monthly fee of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax.

The offer is only available for new subscribers, previous or current subscribers or users on a free trial cannot profit from it.

Click here to check out the deal!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$620
The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
Expires in - 1d 18hThe unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
Select T-Mobile customers get free 1-year access to hot new video streaming platform
Select T-Mobile customers get free 1-year access to hot new video streaming platform
-20%
The hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now on sale at AT&T with no strings attached
Expires in - 1m 1wThe hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now on sale at AT&T with no strings attached
-$110
Fossil's newest smartwatches are on sale at massive discounts on Amazon
Fossil's newest smartwatches are on sale at massive discounts on Amazon
Samsung now offers 50% buy-back on the Galaxy S20-series
Samsung now offers 50% buy-back on the Galaxy S20-series
-$70
Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now
Save big on a certified refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds at Best Buy right now

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless