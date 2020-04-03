Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited

Music streaming is a great way to entertain yourself if you happen to be bored at home while the current public situation is evolving. Now, Amazon is offering a free three-month trial for Amazon Music Unlimited. Usually, the service is offered with a one-month free trial, but this time, for a limited period of time, a 90-day trial is available for new subscribers.Amazon Music Unlimited provides ad-free music streaming, access to your favorite songs and new tracks, along with a possibility to download music for offline listening. The streaming service is available for iOS, Android, PCs, Macs, FireOS, Alexa devices, and even some automobiles and smart TVs.After your 90-day trial period ends, unless you cancel the service, your subscription will automatically continue with its monthly fee of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax.The offer is only available for new subscribers, previous or current subscribers or users on a free trial cannot profit from it.