Vote now: Do you wear your smartwatch/fitness band to bed?

Here we are at the smartwatch topic again. These wearables have become an integral part of our daily lives - there are so many brands and models out there that everyone can afford one. And most of them - even the cheapest ones - offer some kind of sleep tracking.

Now, in order to track your sleep, the said gadget must be on your hand during the night (duh!). That immediately poses a couple of problems. First - your smartwatch or fitness band must have enough charge to survive the night (I’m looking at you Apple Watch!).

Second - not everyone is comfortable sleeping with a huge chunk of metal (plastic, ceramic, you name it) strapped to their hand. I know I’m not. Time and again I’ve tried to find a smartwatch or a band that’s comfortable enough to sleep with it but to no avail.

On the other hand, I believe there are people who don’t mind sleeping with their watch on, whether we’re talking about a smartwatch or a regular timepiece. So, today we’ll try to find those brave souls - who sacrifice their wrist comfort for the sake of digitally controlled wellness, and ironically - a better sleep.

Do you wear your smartwatch or fitness band (or tracker of any kind) to bed? How often? Do you have any troubles with battery life or comfort, for that matter? Vote in our poll, and share your night adventures (or not) in the comments below.

