Vote now: What’s your most used social media app in 2022?

I still remember the days when my only social media app was an old landline phone with a dialer wheel and a terrible call quality. Back in those days, in order to connect and communicate with someone, you had to know the exact location of this person at a specific time.Then mobile phones came along and things got a tad better, although in the first years of widespread mobile technology, calls were unreliable and crappy just like on a landline phone, and hundreds of times more expensive.Today we have these small computers in our pockets and we’re constantly connected with thousands of people throughout the world via the so-called social media. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t secretly yearn for those “dark ages,” and sincerely think that we live in the best times ever, period.When the Internet came into existence, and the mIRC chats were the craze, I felt so liberated and instantly my horizons broadened. We humans are social creatures, and we feel good when we socialize, no matter if it’s in the virtual world or the real one.Today we’re asking you what specific social media app is your most used choice of socializing in the virtual world. There’s some serious gray area between apps that are purely for communication (chat, calls) and the fill-blown social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube. But we’ll try to include as many as we can. Let’s see what’s your social media poison!