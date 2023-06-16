Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5?
The official Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 announcement is drawing near, and in typical modern smartphone launch fashion, we have a ton of leaks and rumors about Samsung's next-gen foldables. The latest one even shares an alleged marketing poster, showing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in its full glory (even though some insiders say that Samsung has "beautified the product" and it doesn't look as good in real life).

With so many foldables entering the market, Samsung might find it tough to stay ahead of the competition. Motorola recently launched the RAZR 40 series, and it definitely gives the Galaxy Flip a run for its money.

The situation around the Galaxy Z Fold is even more heated. Far Eastern competitors such as Honor, Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo are breathing down the Galaxy's neck. If this year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 turns out to be boring, Samsung might lose momentum and its advantage in the foldable field.

So let's check the excitometer real quick! Are you excited about the upcoming Samsung foldables? Do you think there'll be a radical change—a slew of new features that will awe the public and scare the competition? Or it will be the same marginal and incremental game that both Samsung and Apple have been playing in the past couple of years.

Vote and comment, and let's see if Samsung still has the upper hand in generating hype!

