Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 8:20 PM
Verizon Stream TV box goes on sale for $70, sans Netflix support
Verizon quietly launched its own Android TV box, the one that we told you about yesterday. Simply dubbed Verizon Stream TV, the device is now available for purchase for just $70 and free shipping is offered to all customers who place an order.

The only thing mentioned on Verizon's website is that it features 4K Ultra high definition support and Google Assistant voice remote. So if you'd like to know what service you'll be able to access, you'll have to contact Verizon or keep reading this story.

Verizon told 9to5google that the Stream TV includes YouTube TV with a free month of service, Disney+, and Yahoo apps pre-loaded. Unfortunately, Verizon's streaming TV box lacks Netflix support, which is surprising considering the huge popularity of the service.

On the bright side, Fios customers will be able to get the Verizon Stream TV for free, but for each additional device, they'll have to pay the full $70 price. Keep in mind that since the Stream TV is powered by Android TV, you'll be able to access the Google Play Store and install a plethora of apps.

andhraking17
1. andhraking17

Posts: 60; Member since: Jul 06, 2013

Hey @Cosmin Vasile, Don't say plethora of apps, when it comes to Android Tv there are very less apps which support Tv format and most of them are not very much suited for Tv experience, there are very less apps which can be used, literally you can count them on hand.

posted on yesterday, 12:41 AM

libra89
2. libra89

Posts: 2311; Member since: Apr 15, 2016

This is interesting but the lack of Netflix sounds like this might be possibly dead on arrival?

posted on yesterday, 8:06 AM

Rampage_Taco
3. Rampage_Taco

Posts: 1102; Member since: Jan 17, 2017

Worst part is the Netflix App is pre-loaded on the device

posted on yesterday, 9:21 AM

