Verizon Stream TV box goes on sale for $70, sans Netflix support
Verizon told 9to5google that the Stream TV includes YouTube TV with a free month of service, Disney+, and Yahoo apps pre-loaded. Unfortunately, Verizon's streaming TV box lacks Netflix support, which is surprising considering the huge popularity of the service.
On the bright side, Fios customers will be able to get the Verizon Stream TV for free, but for each additional device, they'll have to pay the full $70 price. Keep in mind that since the Stream TV is powered by Android TV, you'll be able to access the Google Play Store and install a plethora of apps.
