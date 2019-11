Verizon Stream TV box goes on sale for $70, sans Netflix support

Verizon quietly launched its own Android TV box, the one that we told you about yesterday . Simply dubbed Verizon Stream TV, the device is now available for purchase for just $70 and free shipping is offered to all customers who place an order.The only thing mentioned on Verizon's website is that it features 4K Ultra high definition support and Google Assistant voice remote. So if you'd like to know what service you'll be able to access, you'll have to contact Verizon or keep reading this story.Verizon told 9to5google that the Stream TV includes YouTube TV with a free month of service, Disney+, and Yahoo apps pre-loaded. Unfortunately, Verizon's streaming TV box lacks Netflix support, which is surprising considering the huge popularity of the service.On the bright side, Fios customers will be able to get the Verizon Stream TV for free, but for each additional device, they'll have to pay the full $70 price. Keep in mind that since the Stream TV is powered by Android TV, you'll be able to access the Google Play Store and install a plethora of apps.