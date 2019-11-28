Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Verizon has big online-exclusive discounts on the iPhone 11 series today only

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 28, 2019, 2:52 AM
Big Red has a couple of sweet deals on most of the iPhones it's selling. For one day only, get $400 off the latest iPhone with a select trade-in and Unlimited. 

You can pick between the Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPhone XS, and the Apple iPhone XS Max. You will get a total of $400 credited to your account over 24 months. 

The eligible devices for trade-in are iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7 active, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 active, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S5 Active, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note Edge, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, LG G8 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, LG G6, LG G5, LG G4, LG V50 ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V30, LG V20, LG V10, Moto z4, moto z3, moto z2 force, moto z2 play, moto z droid, moto z force, moto z play, DROID Turbo 2, HTC 10, HTC One M9, HTC One M9+, and even a RED HYDROGEN One, which you are quite unlikely to own. 

As we mentioned already, this deal is an online-exclusive and valid today only, so don't make your mind up for too long or you might just miss it. You can check out the deal right below, as well as a slew of other saucy Black Friday offerings right after the break.

