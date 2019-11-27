Best Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $309.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package, too. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.



Get the Galaxy Note10 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in plus free Galaxy Buds. Valid 11/21 - 12/1.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1.





Microsoft

As you might expect, some of the best deals on Galaxy phones can be found on Samsung's own website. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available for $339.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package as well. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.The Redmond-based software giant is also discounting Galaxy flagships on its website. In particular, Microsoft slashes the price of the Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10+ by $200, while the Galaxy Buds are included as a gift in the package.