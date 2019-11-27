Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Best Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

Peter Kostadinov by Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 27, 2019, 4:45 AM
In case you've been waiting for this Black Friday to score an excellent deal on any of Samsung's 2019 flagship phones, then you've made the right choice! Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series are greatly discounted across multiple outlets and online stores, and we're going to show you exactly where the good deals are. 

'Tis the season to be spending



Samsung


As you might expect, some of the best deals on Galaxy phones can be found on Samsung's own website. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available for $339.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package as well. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1. 
The Samsung  Galaxy Note 10 starts at $309.99 with eligible trade-in. There's a pair of free Galaxy Buds included in the package, too. This deal is going live today, November 21, and will be going strong until December 1.


The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $459.99 with eligible trade-in. A pair of free Galaxy Buds are included in the package. This deal is also available starting November 21 all the way to December 1.


Microsoft


The Redmond-based software giant is also discounting Galaxy flagships on its website. In particular, Microsoft slashes the price of the Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10+ by $200, while the Galaxy Buds are included as a gift in the package.



Amazon


Amazon has great deals on Samsung's flagships as usual. 


Best Buy


Best Buy will shed off up to $750 off the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 with an eligible in-store trade-in and qualified activation, but folks without an eligible device to trade in can still save between $400 and $500 on any device with just a qualifying activation. So, with an eligible trade-in (Galaxy S6, S7, S8, S9 series, Note 8, Note 9 are all okay), the Galaxy S10 series can be yours for as low as...



Walmart


Walmart is not as generous with its Galaxy deals as its competitors this year. Buying a Galaxy S10, S10+, or a Note 10/Note 10+ will get you a $450 Walmart eGift card as well as free Galaxy Buds. 


Verizon


Verizon will also give you a free Galaxy S10 if you purchase an eligible Samsung device. Eligible for this deal are the Galaxy S10+, S10 5G, Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10.

      

T-Mobile


T-Mobile is relying on BOGO deals to lure shoppers this Black Friday, and this strategy might prove to be quite a bargain. Buying a Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or a Galaxy Note 10  will get you a Samsung device of the same value, provided that you get a new line and 24 monthly bill credits.

AT&T

AT&T is also putting its faith into BOGO deals on Galaxies this season. You can get a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 with up to $700 in credits when you switch to AT&T and trade in a qualifying device. 

Sprint


Sprint has a couple of deals on Galaxy devices. 

