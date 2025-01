Verizon employee apologizes after mammoth price increase is disclosed

Verizon

pqratusa, Reddit user, January 2025





Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

bbear_r, Reddit user, January 2025



Regardless, it's important to remember that front-line employees are not to be blamed for these changes.



Of course, it's natural to be irritated when something like this happens, and Verizon isn't just angering myPlan customers. As Droid Life Verizon Plans of S, M, L, XL, and XXL sizes.

, the company says that starting February 20, prices will increase due to rising operational costs. Every customer on a shared data plan single phone line account should brace for a $4/month access fee hike. Multi-line phone accounts will see a $15/month increase, and the data overage has been increased from $15 to $20 per GB. On its website , the company says that starting February 20, prices will increase due to rising operational costs. Every customer on a shared data plan single phone line account should brace for a $4/month access fee hike. Multi-line phone accounts will see a $15/month increase, and the data overage has been increased from $15 to $20 per GB.

Verizon also revealed that S, M, L, XL, and XXL plan sizes of 4G LTE or 5G data are no longer being offered.

Verizon

Verizon decreased the AutoPay discounts for customers on old plans in October, so the new changes are bound to sting. Regardless, it's important to remember that front-line employees are not to be blamed for these changes.Of course, it's natural to be irritated when something like this happens, andisn't just angering myPlan customers. Asfirst reported, prices are also increasing for customers on the older NewPlans of S, M, L, XL, and XXL sizes.

Not all customers will be affected though.is only scaling back discounts for customers with 5 or more lines. From February 20, myPlan customers with 5 or more lines should prepare to pay $3 more for each line every month. That's an increase of at least $15 per month.Not only were customers angry at the price change, but even employees were taken aback. Customers are livid because many of them migrated from other carriers for better prices.Front-line employees fear a backlash from customers, as it's typical of subscribers to vent anger at store employees instead of the higher-ups behind these decisions. That's sometimes because sales staff are the ones who compel customers to switch over, but, as one store manager points out , they only convinced customers to transfer because the multi-line discount was a genuinely good deal.