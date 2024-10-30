Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now

Verizon

Verizon lowering the discount after convincing people to ditch conventional payment methods is just a questionable way to boost revenue.



Many customers have also brought up a previously implemented policy change under which only direct bank payments or Verizon Visa Cards qualify for the discount. Previously, you could pay with your cards as well.



In short, Verizon is not just restricting the Auto Pay discount, but also making it inconvenient for customers to set it up, making them wonder if they should go back to traditional methods of payments or give up on Verizon altogether. That might not be the best option, as other carriers have also made



Recommended Stories One workaround that has been suggested is requesting a transfer code by signing into your account to switch to another carrier. This will hopefully prompt the carrier to make an offer to lower your bill if you promise to stay.



Either way, it doesn't hurt to go to your account, and make sure your bill didn't go up (again).





