Verizon AutoPay discount is just a measly $2.5 for customers on old plans now
To get you to embrace digital billing, Verizon introduced a discount of $10 per line for setting up Auto Pay. Last month, the discount was lowered to $5 for some customers. And now, Verizon has decreased it again.
Carriers often use pushy tactics to get you to give up grandfathered or old plans, which are usually cheaper than recent plans. This strategy seems to be at play here, with some users reporting that their Auto Pay discount has been scaled back again.
And now, less than a month later, the company has cut back on this monthly discount, again. According to one user, their AutoPay discount has been lowered a second time to just $2.50. Apparently, the change only affects really old plans and the 55+ plan.
Verizon reduced the $10 per month Auto Pay discount to $5 not too long ago for anyone not on myPlan (Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome). Customers on all other plans, including Play More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Do More, and Above Unlimited 55+ Unlimited Plan, to name a few, saw their discounts reduced by 50 percent.
Mine went from 10 to 5 to 2.50. $2.50 isn't worth it.
ImmenseUmbrage, Reddit user, October 2024
$2.50 if you're on certain super old plans or 55+Source: I work for an authorized retailer
BassObjective, Reddit user, October 2024
This has gotten customers riled up, with many noting that Auto Pay and paper-free billing help companies bring down costs, and Verizon lowering the discount after convincing people to ditch conventional payment methods is just a questionable way to boost revenue.
Many customers have also brought up a previously implemented policy change under which only direct bank payments or Verizon Visa Cards qualify for the discount. Previously, you could pay with your cards as well.
In short, Verizon is not just restricting the Auto Pay discount, but also making it inconvenient for customers to set it up, making them wonder if they should go back to traditional methods of payments or give up on Verizon altogether. That might not be the best option, as other carriers have also made questionable changes in the past.
Verizon has not officially commented on the matter, but one unverified employee has chimed in, claiming the discount has only been reduced by 50 percent and the reason why some people think theirs was reduced by more than that is that they were on older plans which were never offered a $10 discount to begin with.
One workaround that has been suggested is requesting a transfer code by signing into your account to switch to another carrier. This will hopefully prompt the carrier to make an offer to lower your bill if you promise to stay.
Either way, it doesn't hurt to go to your account, and make sure your bill didn't go up (again).
My discount for signing back up to autopay and paperless is $2.50 and my bill increased by $2.50 this month. Last month it is increased by $5.
ImmenseUmbrage, Reddit user, October 2024
