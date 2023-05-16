Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Verizon to launch new customizable plans this week

Verizon Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Verizon to launch new customizable plans this week
Verizon is making it easier for customers to choose the plans that fit their needs by launching customizable plans. Available starting May 18, the new product called myPlan will allow customers to choose their cellular plan and perks to go with it, which cost $10 each per month (you can add as many perks as you want).

Two base plans will be available to choose from: Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus. As the name suggests, both plans offer unlimited data, although the Plus includes access to Verizon’s high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network, which is faster than mmWave. Although neither of these plans have data limits, speeds might be slower for Unlimited Welcome subscribers during times of network congestion.

It’s also worth noting that Unlimited Plus comes with 30GB of hotspot data. Both Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus have discounts if you bring your own device, but the Plus plan offers better device discounts.

The Unlimited Welcome plan is available for $65/month for one line, or as low as $27/month per line for more than 5 lines. On the other hand, the Unlimited Plus plan costs $80/month for one line, or as low as $42/month per line for more than 5 lines. These customizable plans will replace Mix & Match, although customers can keep their existing plans if they wish.

What you need to know:

  • Pick only the perks you want. SAVE on every one—choose from Apple One, Apple Music Family, Disney Bundle and Walmart+, to name a few.
  • Change it up anytime.
  • You’re not locked into your plan and your phone isn’t locked on Verizon.
  • Everyone in the fam can customize their own plan. And singles too.
  • Available starting May 18

As mentioned earlier, customers can add as many perks to their plans as they want, but keep in mind that they cost $10/month. Some of the perks announced by Verizon today include 100GB mobile hotspot data, a smartwatch plan, or even 3 international travel day passes that don’t expire if unused.

Some of the perks include subscriptions that are usually more expensive if purchased separately. For example, Verizon customers can add Disney+ (with Hulu and ESPN+) and Apple One to their myPlan for just $10 per month each. Normally, these cost $15/month and $17/month, respectively. Other perks that can be added to myPlan include Walmart+, Netflix, Max, and even a $15 credit to Verizon’s “play” service.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless