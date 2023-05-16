Verizon to launch new customizable plans this week
Verizon is making it easier for customers to choose the plans that fit their needs by launching customizable plans. Available starting May 18, the new product called myPlan will allow customers to choose their cellular plan and perks to go with it, which cost $10 each per month (you can add as many perks as you want).
It’s also worth noting that Unlimited Plus comes with 30GB of hotspot data. Both Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus have discounts if you bring your own device, but the Plus plan offers better device discounts.
As mentioned earlier, customers can add as many perks to their plans as they want, but keep in mind that they cost $10/month. Some of the perks announced by Verizon today include 100GB mobile hotspot data, a smartwatch plan, or even 3 international travel day passes that don’t expire if unused.
Two base plans will be available to choose from: Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus. As the name suggests, both plans offer unlimited data, although the Plus includes access to Verizon’s high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network, which is faster than mmWave. Although neither of these plans have data limits, speeds might be slower for Unlimited Welcome subscribers during times of network congestion.
It’s also worth noting that Unlimited Plus comes with 30GB of hotspot data. Both Unlimited Welcome and Unlimited Plus have discounts if you bring your own device, but the Plus plan offers better device discounts.
The Unlimited Welcome plan is available for $65/month for one line, or as low as $27/month per line for more than 5 lines. On the other hand, the Unlimited Plus plan costs $80/month for one line, or as low as $42/month per line for more than 5 lines. These customizable plans will replace Mix & Match, although customers can keep their existing plans if they wish.
What you need to know:
- Pick only the perks you want. SAVE on every one—choose from Apple One, Apple Music Family, Disney Bundle and Walmart+, to name a few.
- Change it up anytime.
- You’re not locked into your plan and your phone isn’t locked on Verizon.
- Everyone in the fam can customize their own plan. And singles too.
- Available starting May 18
As mentioned earlier, customers can add as many perks to their plans as they want, but keep in mind that they cost $10/month. Some of the perks announced by Verizon today include 100GB mobile hotspot data, a smartwatch plan, or even 3 international travel day passes that don’t expire if unused.
Some of the perks include subscriptions that are usually more expensive if purchased separately. For example, Verizon customers can add Disney+ (with Hulu and ESPN+) and Apple One to their myPlan for just $10 per month each. Normally, these cost $15/month and $17/month, respectively. Other perks that can be added to myPlan include Walmart+, Netflix, Max, and even a $15 credit to Verizon’s “play” service.
Things that are NOT allowed: