Samsung Galaxy A10e and A20 are getting Android 10 updates on Verizon
The carrier has already published changelogs for the Galaxy A10e and A20 updates and the thing they have in common is that they include the May security patch. In case you're wondering why these phones are getting older security patches, it's because they're on Samsung's quarterly update list.
Now, as far as the changes included in the update, they're pretty big and you should check out the list published by Verizon. Here are just some of them: Sound Amplifier, Smart Reply, Gesture Navigation, Focus Mode, and Dark Mode.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile customers who bought the Galaxy A10e are still waiting for their Android 10 update. We'll let you know when the Un-carrier releases the update though.