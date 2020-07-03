Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy A10e and A20 are getting Android 10 updates on Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 03, 2020, 5:48 AM
US carriers are infamous for delaying Android updates for at least a few weeks compared with global rollouts. The Galaxy A10e and A20 have been upgraded to Android 10 many weeks ago, but Verizon, the US carriers that offer both phones, wasn't able to do the same until today.

If you're using one of these cheap smartphones that you bought from Verizon, you should be able to update it to Android 10. The Big Red is now rolling out the update to both the Galaxy A10e and A20 over the next few days, SamMobile reports.

The carrier has already published changelogs for the Galaxy A10e and A20 updates and the thing they have in common is that they include the May security patch. In case you're wondering why these phones are getting older security patches, it's because they're on Samsung's quarterly update list.

Now, as far as the changes included in the update, they're pretty big and you should check out the list published by Verizon. Here are just some of them: Sound Amplifier, Smart Reply, Gesture Navigation, Focus Mode, and Dark Mode.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile customers who bought the Galaxy A10e are still waiting for their Android 10 update. We'll let you know when the Un-carrier releases the update though.

