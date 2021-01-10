Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
AT&T Verizon Samsung Android Cricket

Samsung Galaxy A02s coming soon to the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 10, 2021, 2:17 AM
Samsung Galaxy A02s coming soon to the US
After Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G, it looks like Samsung is preparing an even cheaper smartphone for the US market. The Galaxy A02s is an inexpensive Android smartphone that's expected to make its debut in the US very soon.

The cheap device will be available via Samsung, but various carriers, such as AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Verizon, are likely to offer the smartphone as well, SamMobile reports. As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A02s sports a massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a huge 5,000 mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging.

On the inside, the Galaxy A02s comes equipped with an octa-core chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup. Samsung Galaxy A02s has already received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, which makes it ready for prime time.

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date to share with you, but the recent certifications received indicate that this will happen sooner rather than later.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors
Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless