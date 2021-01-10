Samsung Galaxy A02s coming soon to the US
The cheap device will be available via Samsung, but various carriers, such as AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Verizon, are likely to offer the smartphone as well, SamMobile reports. As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A02s sports a massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a huge 5,000 mAh battery featuring 15W fast charging.
On the inside, the Galaxy A02s comes equipped with an octa-core chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup. Samsung Galaxy A02s has already received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, which makes it ready for prime time.
Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date to share with you, but the recent certifications received indicate that this will happen sooner rather than later.